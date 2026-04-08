VIAlab Unveils AI to Optimize Financial Return and Sustainability

New AI Platform Enables Investors Worldwide to Invest Sustainably and Fulfill Fiduciary Duty Better, Faster, and Cheaper Than Any Existing Tool

We built VIAlab to apply the same rigor to sustainability that investors expect from any financial factor — enabling participants to optimize both sustainability and return through AI.” — Chad Spitler, Co-Founder of VIAlab

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIAlab, a fin-tech company, is disrupting investing with the launch of its patent-pending, AI-native research and portfolio construction platform. VIAlab enables investors to assess sustainability relative to financial return, to optimize both. By evaluating the gap between corporate disclosures and operational reality, the platform provides the information edge necessary to mitigate a portfolio’s hidden risks and drive financial alpha.

The biggest barrier to integrating sustainability into investment management is the lack of clarity that capital needs to flow with confidence. Investment remains sidelined by legacy ratings plagued with opaque methodologies reliant on self-disclosure, thus obscuring the link between a company’s sustainability and financial performance. VIAlab delivers a transparent, AI driven rubric that analyzes corporate actions across multiple dimensions, from impact to financial relevance, to surface risk, opportunity, and performance.

“We built VIAlab to apply the same rigor to sustainability analysis that investors expect from any other financial factor,” said Chad Spitler, Co-Founder of VIAlab. “By deploying AI, we enable all participants in the global value chain of capital to optimize both sustainability and return.”

A New Standard of Diligence: AI for Fiduciary Duty

At the core is the VIA3™ Compass, a multi-pillar assessment aligned with frameworks like the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), assessing thousands of governance and sustainability factors per security in minutes. By unifying financial performance and sustainability analysis, the platform ensures investors can fulfill their fiduciary duties with evidence-based research, faster and cheaper than any other product in the market.

VIAlab’s analytical tools include: “Ask Janet”, your AI investment analyst; research on equities and funds, bonds and REITs to come; and the ability to customize and compare portfolios based on specific themes (e.g., climate, labor, political exposure, supply chain risk, etc.) with immediate visibility into the financial return implications.

VIAlab is currently in beta with prominent clients globally, with a full commercial launch planned for 2026. The platform offers tiered access levels to meet the needs of all investors and advisors.

About VIAlab

VIAlab is a financial technology company that uses AI to analyze investment portfolio sustainability relative to financial performance, empowering investors to optimize both.

Chat with the Founders via https://meet.vialab.ai, email us at info@vialab.ai and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/vialab-ai/.

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