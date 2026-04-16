VIAlab Welcomes Wall Street Veteran Eva Zlotnicka as Co-Founder and CEO

Fintech platform VIAlab completes its founding team to lead the next era of AI investment research

Eva has a firsthand understanding of how institutional investors think and how corporate management teams actually make decisions. With her joining, we have the right team to scale.” — Chad Spitler, Co-Founder of VIAlab

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIAlab, the AI-native fintech platform, today announced the appointment of Eva Zlotnicka as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. Zlotnicka joins co-founders Chad Spitler and Bryan Hughes to scale a framework that integrates extra-financial factors— from environmental risk to political exposure — into rigorous fundamental analysis.

The appointment comes as institutional investors demand a disciplined, quantifiable alternative to legacy data providers, marking VIAlab's emergence as the definitive investment research platform that treats sustainability as financial risk, not merely as compliance.

The VIAlab platform, featuring the VIA3™ Compass and “Ask Janet” AI analyst, cross-references official disclosures with real-world operational data to surface discrepancies in corporate reporting, freeing analysts from manual verification to focus on high-value decision-making.

"The best long-term investors have always focused on earnings durability; today, that requires understanding mispriced risks like physical asset risk, supply chain resilience, or the strategic health of a company’s workforce," said Eva Zlotnicka, CEO of VIAlab. "VIAlab gives analysts the tools to improve both the efficiency and credibility of their conviction.”

"Eva has a firsthand understanding of how institutional investors think and how corporate management teams actually make decisions," said Chad Spitler, Co-Founder of VIAlab. "She recognizes that in 2026, sustainability analysis is simply modern financial risk management — and with her joining, we have the right team to scale this new standard of investment intelligence.”

Zlotnicka brings two decades of senior finance experience, including as Founder and Managing Partner of Inclusive Capital Partners and a Managing Director at ValueAct Capital. She previously led Global Sustainability Research in the U.S. at Morgan Stanley, where her team repeatedly earned the #1 ranking in the Extel survey. She holds dual degrees from the Wharton School and from Yale University.

About VIAlab

Founded by Chad Spitler, Bryan Hughes, and Eva Zlotnicka, VIAlab is a financial technology company using AI to analyze investment portfolio sustainability relative to financial performance, empowering investors to optimize both.

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