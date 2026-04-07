Bigeye Joins Snowflake-Led Open Semantic Interchange to Power Data and AI Interoperability

Bigeye joins Snowflake-led Open Semantic Interchange to advance open, vendor-neutral semantic standards for consistent, trusted data + AI interoperability.

Joining the Open Semantic Interchange reflects Bigeye’s commitment to building a trusted data foundation for AI,” — Eleanor Treharne-Jones

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Semantic Interchange provides a universal semantic framework that enables companies to standardize fragmented data definitions using an open, vendor-neutral specificationBigeye today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for companies to standardize fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.“Joining the Open Semantic Interchange reflects Bigeye’s commitment to building a trusted data foundation for AI,” said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO, Bigeye. “As organizations scale AI, the quality and consistency of the underlying data becomes critical. Open standards like OSI help ensure semantic interoperability across the data ecosystem, enabling companies to build AI systems they can trust.”As a member of OSI, Bigeye is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable across platforms and tools.Bigeye complements this effort by providing visibility into the quality, lineage, and governance of the data behind those semantic models, helping ensure the data powering analytics and AI is accurate and trustworthy.“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Bigeye establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog.Bigeye is the Enterprise AI Trust platform that enables organizations to monitor, control, and govern how AI agents access and use enterprise data . A longtime leader in data observability and lineage, Bigeye brings data quality, sensitivity scanning, governance, and runtime policy enforcement together in a single end-to-end platform.Leading organizations including USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco, and Freedom Mortgage rely on Bigeye to keep their data, and the AI built on top of it, reliable by default.

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