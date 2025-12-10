Bigeye Announces AI Guardian to Give Enterprises Control Over Agent Data Access

The AI Trust Platform is built on Bigeye’s lineage-enabled data observability technology and empowers organizations to improve data quality, identify sensitive data, meet data risk and policy requirements, and confidently scale AI initiatives.

The newest component of Bigeye’s AI Trust Platform, the AI Guardian acts as a control plane to evaluate every AI request against business policies.

As AI becomes embedded in every part of the enterprise, organizations will need far more insight and control than today’s tools can provide.” — Bogomil Balkansky, Partner at Sequoia Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigeye, the leader in enterprise data observability and lineage, today announced the launch of the AI Guardian, part of the Bigeye AI Trust Platform. This industry-first solution gives enterprises control over AI data use, enabling them to safely deploy agentic AI at scale.As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI agents and copilots, they face an enormous challenge: data quality has become the number one obstacle standing in the way of AI success in 2025, with 44% of respondents listing it as their top challenge, up from just 19% in 2024, according to BARC Research’s “Lessons from the Leading Edge: Successful Delivery of AI/GenAI” study.Most enterprises cannot answer foundational questions like: What data are our AI systems using? Should they be using it? Is the data fresh, accurate, sensitive, or governed? Existing tools offer fragments of the answer. Some monitor pipelines, others classify data, and others attempt to govern AI outputs, but none provide a single, integrated solution for responsible AI data usage.Now, for the first time, teams can see what enterprise data their AI systems are using, understand which data was behind every action, and enforce policies that ensure AI agents behave safely, accurately, and in compliance with emerging regulations.“Every enterprise is being asked to adopt AI quickly, but without the tools to do it responsibly,” said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye. “ The AI Trust Platform introduces the missing layer of infrastructure: one system that unifies data quality, lineage, sensitivity, governance, and enforcement. It’s the foundation enterprises need to scale AI safely and confidently. We built this platform so organizations don’t have to choose between innovation and control. They can have both.”“As AI becomes embedded in every part of the enterprise, organizations will need far more insight and control than today’s tools can provide,” said Bogomil Balkansky, Partner at Sequoia, Bigeye’s biggest investor. “Bigeye is uniquely equipped to define this category because of its deep roots in data reliability and its ability to translate that into actionable oversight for AI systems.”The AI Trust Platform is built on Bigeye’s metadata and data lineage foundation, which brings together data sources, pipelines, and AI usage into a single connected view. This gives teams the context to understand where information originates and how it moves before it reaches any AI system.Bigeye’s Data Observability module builds on that foundation by monitoring key indicators of data health, such as freshness changes and anomalies, so organizations can identify when the information influencing AI may no longer be reliable.The Data Sensitivity module automatically classifies regulated or high-risk data and highlights where it appears across data assets and AI workflows. This helps organizations better control which information should and should not reach AI systems.The Data Governance module then introduces structure around how data is defined and approved for AI use, providing certification workflows, data ownership, and a business glossary so teams can align on which datasets are appropriate for different applications.All of these signals inform Bigeye’s AI Guardian, the platform’s runtime enforcement layer. Acting as an access gateway between AI systems and enterprise data, the AI Guardian evaluates each request against organizational policies and the trust context established across the platform. Organizations can deploy the Guardian in monitoring mode for complete audit trails, advising mode to provide agents context around data quality, or steering mode to prevent access to non-compliant data entirely. The Bigeye AI Guardian integrates with Snowflake Intelligence and other native AI platforms for monitoring and advising capabilities, or you can install a dedicated gateway, which enables strict enforcement when blocking is required.“Trust in AI has to start with trust in the data behind it,” said Kyle Kirwan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Bigeye. “The AI Trust platform gives enterprises visibility and control over what data is being used by AI applications and agents. When the data isn’t fit for a critical use case, the agent can be guided to better data or simply blocked until the data is fixed and ready to use.”Across the market, point solutions tend to address only one dimension of the AI trust challenge. Data security platforms excel at identifying or restricting sensitive information but offer little visibility into data quality, lineage, or the reliability of the inputs feeding AI systems. AI orchestration and agent-management tools help teams build and deploy agents, yet lack the data-level context required to ensure those agents operate on trustworthy or approved information. And traditional data observability products monitor pipeline health but cannot apply governance rules or prevent AI systems from acting on questionable data. As a result, enterprises are left piecing together narrow capabilities that don’t add up to a coherent way to manage how AI interacts with their data. Bigeye brings all the metadata together into a single platform for the first time.The Bigeye AI Trust Platform is available today in private preview for enterprise customers.For more information or to request access, visit: www.bigeye.com/ai-trust-platform. About Bigeye:A longtime leader in data observability and lineage, Bigeye has created the first enterprise AI Trust platform. By tying data quality, sensitivity scanning, governance, and runtime policy enforcement into one end-to-end platform, Bigeye enables complete control over how AI accesses and acts on data. Our comprehensive approach to managing data and AI in the enterprise accelerates AI deployments, improves stakeholder trust, and promotes accuracy, safety and reliability.Leading data-driven enterprises such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco, and Freedom Mortgage rely on Bigeye to improve trust in their data and AI systems, and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default.To learn more about how Bigeye can accelerate your enterprise data and AI journey, visit us at www.bigeye.com

