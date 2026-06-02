Bigeye Launches Agent Trust Hub to Connect Agent Activity to Trust, Governance and Cost Signals with Runtime Enforcement

Agent Trust Hub provides a central place to understand what AI agents are doing, what data they rely on, if they can be trusted, and where controls are needed.

Organisations that invest in trust now will be operating with confidence at a point when others are still working out what their agents are doing.” — Eleanor Treharne-Jones

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigeye , the Enterprise AI Trust Company, today announced Agent Trust Hub , a new agent trust and activity hub within the Bigeye AI Trust Platform. Agent Trust Hub allows enterprises to understand, manage, and improve trust in AI agents acting on business data by connecting agent activity to data quality, classification, lineage, governance, ownership, policy, usage, and cost signals.As enterprises move from AI pilots to operational AI systems, agents are beginning to support business workflows, access enterprise data, and influence decisions across teams. But organizations still lack a clear way to understand which agents are active, what data those agents rely on, whether that data is trustworthy, where sensitive data may be involved, what policies the agents need to adhere to, and how agent activity is affecting cost, risk, and accountability.Agent Trust Hub is designed to close that gap."AI agents are moving into workflows where revenue, customer experience, and business decisions are on the line," said Eleanor Treharne-Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Bigeye. "That raises the stakes for trust. Enterprises rolling out agents without visibility are accumulating risk they cannot yet quantify or govern. Organisations that invest in trust now will be operating with confidence at a point when others are still working out what their agents are doing."Agent Trust Hub will give enterprises a connected view of AI agent activity across the tools and platforms where work is already happening, including Snowflake Intelligence, Claude Code, Databricks Genie, Microsoft Copilot, and Salesforce Agentforce. By bringing these sources into one hub, teams can build a registry of agents, conversations, users, workflows, and related data access without manually piecing together activity from disconnected systems.That visibility becomes more powerful when connected to Bigeye’s broader data trust layer. Agent Trust Hub maps agent conversations and workflows to business data context, helping teams understand whether agents are relying on data that is fresh, accurate, classified, governed, owned, and appropriate for the task at hand. For example, teams can identify when an agent interaction involves stale data, sensitive data, known quality issues, unclear ownership, or policy context that requires review.Agent Trust Hub will also include AI Guardian capabilities that help enterprises move from observation to active management. Through policy controls, guardian agents, sensitive data controls, enforcement, auditability, and accountability workflows, teams can begin to govern how agents interact with business data as those agents become embedded in critical processes.“Enterprises are not starting with a blank slate,” said Tyler Jones, Director of Engineering at Bigeye. “They have data platforms, observability tools, catalogs already. Agent Trust Hub is built to work across that environment and centralize all of those inputs, so teams can manage agent trust across the business without creating another silo.”Agent Trust Hub is now available, with a 30-day free trial for teams using supported agentic sources. The trial gives teams a way to connect initial sources, build an inventory of agents and conversations, review related data access and usage patterns, and explore broader Hub capabilities using demo data. Teams can begin without a waitlist or a sales call.Agent Trust Hub is part of the Bigeye AI Trust Platform, which brings together Agent Trust Hub, Data Observability, Data Classification, Data Governance, AI Guardian, and Metadata Management to help enterprises ensure AI agents can be trusted to act on business data.To start a free trial or explore Agent Trust Hub, visit https://hubs.la/Q04jtfpr0

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