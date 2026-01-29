Clapper App Sees Surge in New Creators as TikTok Users Seek Alternatives

As platform instability and policy uncertainty grow, creators are increasingly turning to alternative platforms to host and monetize their content.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As uncertainty around TikTok’s U.S. joint venture continues, Clapper is seeing a surge in new users seeking a platform to host their content.

Recent market data shows TikTok deletions in the U.S. have increased by nearly 150% in recent days. During this period, some creators have reported upload issues and service disruptions and are reevaluating where to build their audiences and exploring alternative platforms.

Clapper, a creator-first short-form video and livestream platform, is seeing increased activity during this period.

Founded in 2020 by Edison Chen, Clapper is a U.S.-based platform built to support creators through tools focused on content creation, livestreaming, and community engagement.

During last year’s TikTok ban, Clapper reached the #3 position on the Apple App Store, reflecting an increase in downloads during a period of heightened demand for alternative platforms.

“We’re seeing creators expand their presence across multiple platforms as they adapt to changes in the social media landscape,” said Bita Motiie, Head of Operations at Clapper.

“They are looking for platforms that provide tools to support content creation, audience engagement, and monetization.”

Clapper offers short-form video, livestreaming, group chats, and direct monetization tools in a single app. Creators can post videos up to 10 minutes long, go live, and engage with their communities without ads interrupting the experience.

The platform recently launched built-in editing tools designed to reduce reliance on third-party editing applications. Clapper is also preparing to roll out Clapper Clubs, a feature that will allow users to gather around shared interests and conversations in dedicated community spaces.

Clapper utilizes a community-driven discovery model and an equal-opportunity algorithm designed to help creators reach audiences and build engagement.

“I’m excited to be on Clapper and to continue creating content for my audience,” said Clapper creator @JamBamFM.

As creators continue to diversify their digital presence, Clapper hopes to position itself as a long-term platform for content creation and community engagement.

“Our focus is on building tools that support creators and foster long-term community growth,” said Edison Chen, CEO of Clapper.

About Clapper

Clapper is a creator-first short-form video and livestream platform centered on authenticity, community, and empowerment. With millions of users worldwide, Clapper provides a transparent and open ecosystem for creators to connect, grow, and build meaningful communities.

Start Creating on Clapper

To welcome new creators joining the platform, Clapper is offering a limited-time creator giveaway for eligible users. Creators can join Clapper by downloading the app on iOS and Android. Learn more at clapperapp.com.

Media Contact:

Rex Ravita

Clapper

pr@clapperapp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.