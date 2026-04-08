Smith Will Exhibit at Microelectronics US 2026, Booth 616

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The company will showcase its scalable supply chain solutions and commitment to quality at the Microelectronics US debut

We are excited to showcase our advanced capabilities and discuss practical ways we can support our customers’ sourcing and supply chain goals.” — Mike Pursley, Chief Trading Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at Microelectronics US 2026 from Wednesday, April 22, to Thursday, April 23. The event will be held at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas, and marks the company’s first appearance at the show.Expanding into the United States market for the first time, this Microelectronics show brings together professionals from multiple sectors to discuss industry insights, cutting-edge research, and emerging technologies and innovations.Smith representatives will be located at Booth 616 to highlight the company’s comprehensive suite of supply chain solutions , procurement capabilities, and customizable data center services. Leveraging its extensive global reach and decades of market intelligence, Smith delivers tailored solutions to help its customers navigate complex market conditions and challenges.“Technology is rapidly evolving across the semiconductor, photonics, and embedded-system sectors, and Microelectronics US provides an innovative forum for the conversations that are shaping the industry,” said Mike Pursley, Chief Trading Officer. “We are excited to showcase our advanced capabilities and discuss practical ways we can support our customers’ sourcing and supply chain goals.”What: Microelectronics USWhen: Wednesday, April 22, to Thursday, April 23Where: Palmer Events Center900 Barton Springs RdAustin, TX 78704About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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