TapClicks Expands Unified Marketing Intelligence to Connected TV with New MNTN Integration

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new marketing campaign connector for MNTN, bringing Connected TV (CTV) advertising performance into the TapClicks AI-powered marketing intelligence platform.

As streaming continues to reshape the television landscape, Connected TV has become one of the fastest-growing advertising channels. Yet for many marketing teams, CTV data remains disconnected from the rest of their marketing analytics stack, making it difficult to evaluate how television contributes to overall campaign performance.

The new TapClicks MNTN connector addresses this challenge by integrating Connected TV campaign performance directly into the unified TapClicks platform. Agencies, media companies, and brands can now analyze streaming television performance alongside search, social, retail media, and other marketing channels within a single source of truth.

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud retrieves, integrates, warehouses, and activates data from virtually any marketing source, eliminating silos and reducing manual reporting. Native Instant-On connectors store data historically for deeper analysis and transformation, while Live On-Demand connectors provide near-real-time access for faster decision-making. Together, they empower marketers to move from fragmented channel reporting to unified, cross-channel intelligence.

By bringing MNTN data into the TapClicks ecosystem, marketers gain deeper insight into how Connected TV contributes to conversions, engagement, and revenue.

Connected TV continues to gain momentum as advertisers look for ways to combine the storytelling power of television with the precision targeting and measurement capabilities of digital advertising.

With the TapClicks integration, marketing teams can:

● Analyze CTV performance alongside other marketing channels

● Build unified dashboards and cross-channel reports

● Track campaign performance down to granular campaign and creative levels

● Optimize budget allocation based on full-funnel performance insights

Within the AI-powered TapClicks platform, marketers can view, analyze and report results from all sources while leveraging deep granular data. The platform provides access to extensive data fields and custom views, allowing users to group, filter, visualize and drill down from campaign to creative level to optimize strategy.

“With TapClicks, marketers can deliver meaningful intelligence that inspires action and drives performance,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “Connected TV is rapidly becoming a core part of the marketing mix, and integrating platforms like MNTN into our ecosystem helps marketers understand how this fast-growing channel contributes to overall campaign success.”

TapClicks automates and simplifies the creation and management of digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels, reducing manual effort and errors for more effective marketing strategies.

The new MNTN connector is available now, worldwide. To view the full list of connectors, see https://www.tapclicks.com/connectors?category=#integrations. This addition underscores the company’s commitment to innovative solutions that accelerate marketing operations, increase ROI, and drive better business outcomes.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled data management and marketing operations platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

