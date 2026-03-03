TapClicks Expands Unified Marketing Intelligence with AudioGO and Instacart Instant-On Connectors

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced two new marketing campaign connectors, AudioGO and Instacart Ads. These additions expand the TapClicks AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, enabling agencies, media companies, and brands to unify audio and retail media performance within a single source of truth for optimization, reporting, and ROI measurement.

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud brings in, integrates, warehouses, and activates data from virtually any marketing source, eliminating silos and reducing manual reporting. Native Instant-On connectors store data historically for deeper analysis and transformation, while Live On-Demand connectors provide near-real-time access for faster decision-making. Together, they empower marketers to move from fragmented channel reporting to unified, cross-channel intelligence.

TapClicks now supports AudioGO as a native Instant-On Connector (www.tapclicks.com/connectors/audiogo), bringing streaming audio performance directly into centralized reporting and AI-driven insights. By integrating AudioGO alongside search, social, retail media, and other digital channels, marketers gain a complete cross-channel performance view — enabling smarter budget allocation and faster optimization.

● Digital audio advertising continues to grow rapidly. According to the 2025 Infinite Dial report by Edison Research, 79% of Americans aged 12 and over (228 million people) listen to online audio monthly. As audio investment rises, unified performance visibility becomes essential for maximizing ROI.

● AudioGO, part of SiriusXM, simplifies audio advertising for businesses of all sizes, making it easier to launch, manage, and measure campaigns efficiently.

The new Instacart Ads connector (https://www.tapclicks.com/connectors/instacart-ads-early-access) allows marketers to pull retail media campaign data directly into the TapClicks platform, aligning retail performance with broader marketing strategy. Retail media is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, and bringing it into a unified intelligence environment enables true full-funnel measurement.

● A high-intent audience: With over 1,800 retail banners across nearly 100,000 locations, Instacart reaches more than 98% of households in the U.S. and Canada, connecting brands with ready-to-buy consumers.

● Actionable insights and incremental sales measurement: Instacart’s closed-loop reporting demonstrates an average of 15% incremental sales lift, helping marketers quantify true business impact.

● Full-funnel visibility: Ad formats span the entire shopping journey, allowing marketers to influence discovery, consideration, and purchase within one ecosystem.

Within the AI-powered TapClicks platform, marketers can view, analyze, benchmark, and report on audio, retail, and all other channel performance together. Granular data access and customizable views allow users to group, filter, visualize, and drill down from campaign to creative level. When unified with TapClicks AI Agents, insights become contextual, automated, and immediately actionable — transforming raw channel data into strategic intelligence.

“Retail media and audio are two of the fastest-growing channels in digital advertising,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “By bringing AudioGO and Instacart Ads into our unified AI-enabled platform, we are giving marketers a clearer, more complete view of performance across the entire customer journey. This helps them optimize smarter, move faster, and drive measurable business results.”

TapClicks simplifies marketing operations by unifying data management, reporting, AI insights, workflow, and execution within one scalable platform. By reducing manual effort and accelerating insight delivery, teams can focus more on strategy and growth rather than spreadsheet management.

These new connectors are available now, worldwide. To view the full list of connectors, visit https://www.tapclicks.com/connectors?category=#integrations. As TapClicks continues expanding its ecosystem of over 12,500 MarTech and AdTech integrations, marketers gain the advantage of a truly unified marketing intelligence infrastructure built for scale.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled data management and marketing operations platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

