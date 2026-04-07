Numina Group to Showcase FlexSim Simulation Software for Warehouse Automation at MODEX 2026

Numina Group Powered by Flexsim

Numina Group demonstrates how simulation models AMRs, voice picking, and material flow to prove performance and reduce risk before investing in automation.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At MODEX 2026, Numina Group will demonstrate Autodesk’s FlexSim™ simulation and visualization software to validate the ROI of end-to-end warehouse automation systems that combine AMRs and voice-directed picking across batch cart and mixed-case pick-to-pallet operations. In modern warehouse automation applications, AMRs, autonomous pallet jacks, forklifts, and tuggers work together in real time to optimize picking and streamline material flow. Simulation validates system performance prior to implementation and minimizes the investment risk of sophisticated automation systems.In booth B14544 at Modex, Numina Group, a leading warehouse automation integrator and software development firm known for its Real-time Distribution Software, RDS™ Warehouse Execution and Control Software (WES-WCS), announces it has standardized on Autodesk-FlexSim™. FlexSim™ is a powerful simulation and modeling software package that validates complex warehouse and manufacturing material and parts delivery automation applications prior to implementation.Numina Group has a long and loyal history as an Autodesk customer, first adopting AutoCAD in 1993 on a then state-of-the-art Windows 3.1 Intel 486 PC. Technologies have certainly accelerated over the last three decades, which is why we are utilizing FlexSim™, a recognized industry leader in simulation and visualization software, to validate the ROI of sophisticated end-to-end automation systems prior to implementation.At MODEX, Numina Group will demonstrate our advanced simulation technology that shows voice pickers working in partnership with a fleet of autonomous mobile robots that seamlessly switch to mixed case pick to pallet order picking at the same DC. Additionally, we will be demonstrating our new Batchbot 2.0 software that orchestrates AMRs and Voice Picking in Batch Cart and Mixed Case Pick to Pallet Warehousing operations. “Simulation removes the guesswork from complex warehouse automation,” said Pat Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development at Numina Group. “It prevents bottlenecks, determines the number of AMRs required, and ensures the system will scale to handle peak order volumes, while delivering a justifiable ROI.”Use cases for simulation extend well beyond each and case picking applications that integrate AMRs and Pick by Voice. It is also a valuable tool to assess how robotics-based goods-to-person automation , and a blend of traditional warehouse automation technologies can be united and orchestrated by the same warehouse execution software, to increase throughput rates, and improve productivity. “Simulation provides a powerful toolset to test and optimize a mix of autonomous vehicle types—validating travel paths, aisle constraints, and real-world throughput before implementation,” said Dan Hanrahan. “Whether supporting AMRs in batch cart and mixed-case pick-to-pallet operations or coordinating autonomous forklifts and pallet movement across the facility, simulation ensures these complex systems perform as expected before deployment.”Dr. Richard Ernst, Senior Software Design Lead who spearheads the Numina Group’s simulation team, added, “Software that stress tests and eliminates assumptions increases collaboration between the customer’s team and our internal design, data analysis, software engineering, and delivery team members, which creates a better overall result. Collaborative design and project simulation go hand-in-hand, making the project journey duties clearer and ultimately the delivery time faster. The simulation tools within FlexSim™ allow us to create C++ programs to directly import external databases or CSV files into the software so we can test and simulate the customers’ actual "Peak Daily or Seasonal" order capacity conditions. We’re able to import the customer’s actual order SKU/ lines/ cube data and simulate the client’s order flow application into the 3-D visual warehouse operation and show the interactions of the blend of project technologies. This includes AMRs, GTP, voice, and pick to light picking systems, conveyor, sorting, and auto SLAM print and apply labeling systems. A simulation minimizes risks by showing a working warehouse automation solution.”“A complex warehouse needs a design-first approach, and increasingly, customers recognize the value a data-driven 3D simulation of the operation step is critical to validate the automation performance. This is especially true for a mix of multiple types of warehouse automation technologies. The visualization allows all the company’s stakeholders to witness the end-to-end system performance, so they are aligned on the performance acceptance rates prior to investing in the solution,” added Dan Hanrahan.About Autodesk-FlexSim™Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made, empowering innovators to solve complex challenges across various industries. Following the acquisition of FlexSim, a leader in 3D discrete-event simulation, Autodesk has strengthened its "Design and Make" platform with advanced capabilities for modeling, testing, and optimizing complex operational workflows, such as those involving Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and AMR Forklifts. By integrating FlexSim software, companies can improve throughput and efficiency in a risk-free virtual environment. For more information, visit autodesk.com or https://www.flexsim.com About Numina GroupNumina Group is an independent warehouse automation integrator with over 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end warehouse fulfillment solutions. Powered by RDS™ Warehouse Execution and Control Software, WES, Numina designs and implements end-to-end warehouse order fulfillment operations orchestrated with advanced software and a blend of automation technologies to reduce labor, increase orders per hour performance, and deliver increased business profitability. For more information, visit https://numinagroup.com

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