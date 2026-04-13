Numina Group’s RDS-WES Spotlights Real-Time ERP Connectivity at MODEX 2026 Booth B14545

Numina Group and SAPNEXx partner to enable real-time ERP integration for warehouse automation, reducing costs, risk, and deployment time.

Our partnership with SAPNEXX strengthens RDS™ WES to ERP connectivity, enabling real-time orchestration that drives higher productivity across warehouse operations.” — Dan Hanrahan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group is showcasing the next generation of warehouse automation at MODEX 2026. Our team of warehouse automation experts will be on hand discussing how order fulfillment automation can be orchestrated in real time to optimize order picking, packing, and shipping as part of an end-to-end solution. Integrating real-time warehouse orchestration with ERP systems is now seamless through a partnership formed between SmartWarehouse.AI, powered by SAPNEXx, an SAP implementation firm, and Numina Group. SAPNEXx has announced the release of a family of pre-developed API connectors for SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Blue Yonder, and other ERP business systems to seamlessly connect RDS warehouse automation to the ERP layer. This proven approach results in lower software development efforts, reduced project cost, and faster deployment.Numina Group, a leading warehouse automation integrator and software firm known for its Real-time Distribution Software, RDS™ , a Tier-One Warehouse Execution and Control Software (WES-WCS), announces a strategic partnership with SmartWarehouse.AI, powered by SAPNEXX, a leading U.S.-based developer of API warehouse automation connectors to ERP systems.At Numina Group’s booth B14545, Sankar Siva, CEO and co-founder of SAPNEXX, will be present to discuss the details and advantages of their family of proven pre-developed ERP connectors that minimize project risk, reduce development effort, and shorten deployment time, cumulatively generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings.Numina’s RDS™ WES orchestrates complex order fulfillment in real-time. Batchbot 2.0, the upgraded RDS™ Dispatcher Module, seamlessly orchestrates pick by voice AMRs , and autonomous vehicles as part of a unified end-to-end warehouse automation system. With Batchbot 2.0 AMRs, autonomous forklifts, pallet jacks, and other automation technologies operate in a coordinated system to optimize material flow across receiving, put-away, replenishment, picking, staging, and shipping operations.SmartWarehouse.AI, powered by SAPNEXx, is a U.S.-based warehouse transformation platform focused on bridging the gap between automation technologies and enterprise ERP systems. With deep expertise across ERP platforms and specialization in SAP enterprise integrations, SAPNEXx delivers scalable, plug-and-play connectivity frameworks that enable rapid deployment of warehouse automation solutions. By leveraging pre-built API connectors, real-time data orchestration, and end-to-end system integration, SmartWarehouse.AI helps organizations reduce dependency on custom development, accelerate implementation timelines, and achieve seamless interoperability across warehouse operations and ERP environments.“Next-generation warehouse automation is about end-to-end integration of the right blend of AMRs and autonomous technologies,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of Numina Group. “We continuously evaluate best-of-breed software partners that share our customer-first philosophy and bring software and integration expertise to our customers’ ERP teams. Our partnership with SAPNEXX solidifies RDS™ WES to ERP connectivity, resulting in a greater automation platform that orchestrates these solutions in real time, driving higher productivity across the entire warehouse operation.”“We are proud to collaborate with Numina Group. Their RDS™ WES-WCS platform, combined with SmartWarehouse.AI powered by SAPNEXx, enables seamless integration between automation and ERP systems. Together, we deliver end-to-end, turnkey automation solutions that accelerate warehouse transformation. With multiple successful implementations, we are helping businesses adopt next-generation automation with scalable, infrastructure-light solutions,” said Sankar Siva, CEO of SAPNEXx.At Numina Group’s booth, show attendees will see demonstrations of the latest advancements in autonomous vehicles and learn why they are increasingly a part of an end-to-end warehouse automation strategy. In addition to advanced warehouse automation solutions, Numina Group will demonstrate its design-first approach and simulation expertise to model operational improvements and quantify ROI prior to implementation.About Numina GroupNumina Group is an independent warehouse automation integrator with over 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end order fulfillment automation solutions. Powered by RDS™ Warehouse Execution and Control Software, WES-WCS, Numina designs and implements complex end-to-end warehouse automation systems orchestrated with advanced software and a blend of automation technologies that reduce labor, increase throughput, and generate a compelling ROI.About SmartWarehouse.AI (Powered by SAPNEXx)SmartWarehouse.AI, powered by SAPNEXx, is an intelligent warehouse transformation platform focused on enabling seamless integration between automation technologies and enterprise ERP systems. Built on deep expertise in SAP and enterprise applications, SmartWarehouse.AI provides pre-built integration frameworks, automation enablement solutions, and scalable architectures that help organizations accelerate their digital warehouse journey.By combining automation, real-time visibility, and ERP connectivity, SmartWarehouse.AI empowers businesses to reduce complexity, improve operational efficiency, and achieve faster time-to-value in warehouse and supply chain operations.

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