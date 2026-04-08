Numina Group and RateLinx Demonstrate Unified WES-TMS at MODEX 2026 for Mid-Market Advantage

See how unified WES and TMS reduce labor and shipping costs, optimize parcel vs LTL decisions, and deliver faster ROI for mid-market distribution centers.

When a warehouse is empowered with lean processes and the right blend of automation, better execution decisions happen automatically” — Dan Hanrahan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of escalating consumer expectations, mid-market distributors must evolve or risk becoming obsolete. At MODEX 2026, Numina Group (Booth B14545) will demonstrate how companies can pivot from traditional “storage and discrete picking" to "continuous optimized order flow" that drastically reduces the cost-per-order fulfilled.For mid-size DCs handling 2,000 to 5,000+ lines per day, relying solely on ERP-directed processes is not a sustainable practice. By integrating Numina Group’s Real-time Distribution Software (RDS™) WES with RateLinx TMS, businesses can achieve:• 30%–50% reduction in picking and packing labor costs• 20%–25% lower shipping and transportation costs• Rapid ROI: full end-to-end automation initiatives typically pay for themselves within 16–24 months“When a warehouse is empowered with lean processes and the right blend of automation, better execution decisions happen automatically,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of Numina Group. “The synergy between RDS WES and RateLinx TMS ensures that every order is released, cartonized, picked, packed, and shipped via the lowest-cost, most efficient carrier for both parcel and LTL transport paths.”“ShipLinx TMS selects the optimal carrier based on customer-defined rules, but when you integrate that with a WES, like Numina Group’s RDS, you can go a step further. You’re not just optimizing freight cost, you’re aligning carrier and service decisions with how efficiently orders are picked, packed, and shipped. By bringing these together, customers can maximize the value of their warehouse automation and make smarter, more holistic fulfillment decisions," said Shannon Vaillancourt, CEO of Ratelinx.The Numina Advantage: Design First, Hardware SecondUnlike equipment vendors who lead with hardware sales, Numina Group follows a design-first approach. This ensures the solution fits the operation’s data profile—not the other way around:• Data Analysis: Identifies process improvements and prevents bottlenecks in the operational roadmap.• Simulation & Pressure Testing: Uses digital twins to compare technologies like AMRs and GTP systems before capital is committed.• Tier 1 WES-WCS: RDS™ is the “middleware glue” that unites existing ERP/WMS systems and automation.High-Impact, Low-CAPEX RDS Automation Highlights:• Precision Cartonization : Algorithms select the right-sized container during picking, eliminating “shipping air” and reducing DIM weight charges.• AI-Powered Voice Picking: Hands-free, AI-driven voice that requires minimal training, increases productivity 25%, and achieves up to 99.98% accuracy. AMR + Voice (“Meet Me” Mode): Autonomous mobile robots manage travel while voice-directed operators focus on picking. This combination achieves 250–350 units per hour, rivaling goods-to-person systems at a fraction of the cost.• Upfront Rate Shopping: The RDS–RateLinx integration performs “Best Way” shipping during order release optimization, ensuring carrier pickup alignment and lowest-cost transport across parcel, LTL, and regional carriers.Visit Numina Group at MODEX 2026, Booth B14545, to see Batchbot 2.0 voice picking + AMR automation in action and learn how to scale your fulfillment operation for the next five years of growth.About Numina GroupNumina Group is an independent warehouse automation integrator with over 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end warehouse fulfillment solutions. Powered by RDS™ Warehouse Execution and Control Software, WES, Numina designs and implements end-to-end warehouse order fulfillment operations orchestrated with advanced software and a blend of automation technologies to reduce labor, increase orders per hour performance, and deliver increased business profitability. For more information, visit https://numinagroup.com About RateLinxRateLinx is a premier provider of TMS and freight audit/payment solutions, helping companies identify the most cost-effective shipping strategies through data-driven intelligence.

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