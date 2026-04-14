Numina Group and KUKA Redefine Order Fulfillment Economics with Batchbot™ 2.0 at MODEX 2026

Batchbot 2.0 reduces labor and robot requirements, lowering cost per order while delivering 300+ picks per hour.

Batchbot 2.0 lowers cost per order by reducing labor and robot requirements while delivering 300+ picks per hour and redefining fulfillment economics.” — Daniel Hanrahan

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group, a leading developer of real-time warehouse execution and control software (RDS™ WES-WCS), today announced an expanded partnership with KUKA to accelerate the performance and adoption of Batchbot™ 2.0, an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and voice picking solution that is redefining the cost and performance benchmarks of modern order fulfillment. The solution will be featured at MODEX 2026 in Booth B14545, with KUKA Robotics Corporation exhibiting in Booth B15132. Visit both booths to see how real-time orchestration and high-capacity AMRs increase throughput and reduce labor.Batchbot™ 2.0 integrates high-capacity AMRs, voice-directed workflows, and real-time orchestration by RDS™ WES to eliminate non-value-added travel, increase batch density, and accelerate order throughput. The result is significantly higher productivity and a material reduction in labor.Recently deployed at NorthShore Care Supply, a rapidly growing e-commerce medical supplier, the system is delivering:• 300+ lines picked per operator per hour• 50%–60% reduction in labor requirements• Up to 99.98% picking accuracy with voice + scan validation• Significant reduction in travel time and floor congestionUnlike conventional AMR “tote bot” systems, Batchbot™ 2.0 utilizes KUKA’s high-capacity robots to transport larger, denser batches, reducing the total number of robots required and simplifying operations. Numina’s RDS™ WES continuously optimizes order release , batching, and task orchestration in real time, ensuring balanced workflows across picking, packing, and shipping as part of an end-to-end warehouse automation system.Executive Commentary“We’re not just improving picking, we’re fundamentally changing the economics of fulfillment,” said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of Numina Group. “Batchbot 2.0 combines AI-driven orchestration with high-capacity AMRs from KUKA to deliver breakthrough productivity gains. Customers are seeing immediate impacts in throughput capacity, labor reduction, and scalability. The NorthShore deployment is proof.”“Most automation solutions optimize pieces of the process. Batchbot 2.0 optimizes the entire workflow in real time,” said Pat Hanrahan, Vice President of Business Development. “By tightly integrating order release, cartonization, voice picking, and AMR movement, we’re enabling faster picking directly into shipping-ready containers with fewer touches and higher accuracy. Additionally, Batchbot 2.0 supports automated mixed-case pick-to-pallet operations that have helped our customers achieve 100% gains in picking productivity.”“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Numina Group and bring the fastest AMR order picking technology for each and mixed case picking to the market,” said Brendan Turner, Regional Sales Specialist at KUKA.A New Standard for AMR Picking AutomationThe partnership between Numina Group and KUKA brings together advanced robotics and intelligent software orchestration to create a more scalable and efficient fulfillment model. Key advantages include:• Higher batch density and fewer robots required• Reduced reliance on forklifts and manual travel• Real-time optimization of labor and order flow• Seamless integration into existing ERP and WMS environmentsBatchbot™ 2.0 is ideally suited for high-volume e-commerce, medical supply, and omnichannel distribution operations seeking to increase throughput while reducing labor.See Batchbot™ 2.0 at MODEX 2026Attendees are invited to visit Numina Group at Booth B14545 to learn how Batchbot™ 2.0 is delivering 50% productivity gains and 300+ lines picked per operator hour, and enabling a new generation of real-time, AI-driven warehouse operations.About Numina GroupNumina Group is an independent warehouse automation integrator with over 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end order fulfillment automation solutions. Powered by RDS™ Warehouse Execution and Control Software, WES-WCS, Numina designs and implements complex end-to-end warehouse automation systems orchestrated with advanced software and a blend of automation technologies that reduce labor, increase throughput, and generate a compelling ROI.

Medical Supplier Achieves 300+ Picks Per Hour Combining AMRs and Voice-Directed Picking

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