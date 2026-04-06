Countdown to DigiFest® Temecula 2026

Speakers and Performers list

DigiFest® Temecula is more than just a film festival and competition. For many, it's where collaborations begin, ideas take shape, and creative careers gain momentum.” — Diane Strand, Founder of DigiFest

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to DigiFest® ’s 10th anniversary has begun! The excitement is building as the nonprofit JDS Creative Academy team is hard at work, transforming JDS Studio into a fully immersive festival environment celebrating 10 years of digital evolution. The #JDSFAMILY is excited to share this year's festival submissions with the public. DigiFesthas set a new record in 2026, with over 160 digital content submissions. Tickets are selling fast for this 100-seat limited engagement event, and JDSCA is encouraging the community to secure their tickets now before the remaining tickets are sold.DigiFestTemecula is more than just a film festival and competition. Alongside the award ceremonies and screenings, attendees will experience three full days of celebrity & industry speakers, expert-led panels, live music performances, media & red carpet moments, interactive digital exhibits, dynamic networking opportunities, delicious food, libations, art, local culture, and so much more that make this a unique event unlike anything else. It provides proximity to experts from the entertainment, business, and music industries that many pay thousands of dollars to hear from, let alone speak directly with. It’s a place to make unexpected connections that can open doors to a brighter future.Speakers this year (not inclusive):Wendee Lee – Director, writer, and voice actress with over 600 accredited roles, including Cowboy Bebop's Faye Valentine, Kei in Akira, Bulma in Dragonball, TK from the Digimon series and films, and Sailor Moon's Queen Serenity. She also adapted the first episode of the acclaimed series Cyberpunk: EdgerunnersLaura Summer - Voice actress best known for Janine Melnitz on The Real Ghostbusters and Patamon from the Digimon series and filmsColin Egglesfield – Actor from Backtrace, Something Borrowed, Melrose Place, and one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive”Curtis Young – Rapper, Performer, Entrepreneur, Dr. Dre’s firstborn heir.Justin Guarini – Broadway Actor who played Fiyero in Wicked and Prince Charming in Once Upon a One More Time, as well as a finalist from Season 1 of American IdolSam Larsen – Actor and musician known for GleeKim Walsh Phillips – Business and marketing strategist to Hollywood celebritiesRob Kutner – Emmy-winning writer from The Daily ShowAarti and Subodh Garg - Stars from the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum and autism advocatesBill Walsh - Global Entrepreneur and Icon speaker from PowerTeam InternationalDigiFesttakes place April 24, 25, 26, 2026, 10AM - 10PM. Time is quickly running out, so act now to make sure you’re part of the action!! For many, DigiFestTemecula is where collaborations begin, ideas take shape, and creative careers gain momentum. With demand exceeding expectations, this year’s event is expected to reach capacity ahead of opening day. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this landmark celebration of connection, creativity, and opportunities.Event Details:DigiFestTemecula 2026April 24-26, 2026JDS Creative Academy | JDS Studio28069 Diaz Rd. Temecula, CA 92590Limited tickets remain.Secure your place before tickets are gone:About DigiFest: JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, inclusion, and workforce development through the arts, hosts DigiFestTemecula. Founded by Diane Strand in 2017, DigiFestTemecula has grown into a vibrant, inclusive festival that brings together students, emerging talent, and professionals from around the world. The festival celebrates all forms of digital media and the creative arts, where ideas meet innovation and imagination turns into opportunity.

DigiFest Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution

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