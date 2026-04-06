Countdown to DigiFest® Temecula 2026
DigiFest® Temecula is more than just a film festival and competition. Alongside the award ceremonies and screenings, attendees will experience three full days of celebrity & industry speakers, expert-led panels, live music performances, media & red carpet moments, interactive digital exhibits, dynamic networking opportunities, delicious food, libations, art, local culture, and so much more that make this a unique event unlike anything else. It provides proximity to experts from the entertainment, business, and music industries that many pay thousands of dollars to hear from, let alone speak directly with. It’s a place to make unexpected connections that can open doors to a brighter future.
Speakers this year (not inclusive):
Wendee Lee – Director, writer, and voice actress with over 600 accredited roles, including Cowboy Bebop's Faye Valentine, Kei in Akira, Bulma in Dragonball, TK from the Digimon series and films, and Sailor Moon's Queen Serenity. She also adapted the first episode of the acclaimed series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Laura Summer - Voice actress best known for Janine Melnitz on The Real Ghostbusters and Patamon from the Digimon series and films
Colin Egglesfield – Actor from Backtrace, Something Borrowed, Melrose Place, and one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive”
Curtis Young – Rapper, Performer, Entrepreneur, Dr. Dre’s firstborn heir.
Justin Guarini – Broadway Actor who played Fiyero in Wicked and Prince Charming in Once Upon a One More Time, as well as a finalist from Season 1 of American Idol
Sam Larsen – Actor and musician known for Glee
Kim Walsh Phillips – Business and marketing strategist to Hollywood celebrities
Rob Kutner – Emmy-winning writer from The Daily Show
Aarti and Subodh Garg - Stars from the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum and autism advocates
Bill Walsh - Global Entrepreneur and Icon speaker from PowerTeam International
DigiFest® takes place April 24, 25, 26, 2026, 10AM - 10PM. Time is quickly running out, so act now to make sure you’re part of the action!! For many, DigiFest® Temecula is where collaborations begin, ideas take shape, and creative careers gain momentum. With demand exceeding expectations, this year’s event is expected to reach capacity ahead of opening day. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this landmark celebration of connection, creativity, and opportunities.
Event Details:
DigiFest® Temecula 2026
April 24-26, 2026
JDS Creative Academy | JDS Studio
28069 Diaz Rd. Temecula, CA 92590
Limited tickets remain.
Secure your place before tickets are gone:
https://digifesttemecula.org/landing
About DigiFest®: JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, inclusion, and workforce development through the arts, hosts DigiFest® Temecula. Founded by Diane Strand in 2017, DigiFest® Temecula has grown into a vibrant, inclusive festival that brings together students, emerging talent, and professionals from around the world. The festival celebrates all forms of digital media and the creative arts, where ideas meet innovation and imagination turns into opportunity.
Diane Strand
JDS Creative Academy
+1 951-296-6715
email us here
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DigiFest Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution
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