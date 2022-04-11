DigiFest Temecula 2022 is Coming
Temecula’s Largest Digital-Media Festival
The exciting buzz of the event is being felt nationwide, with guests coming in from New York and attendees coming from all over California.”TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for April 22, 23 and 24, 2022 to attend Temecula’s biggest digital-media festival, DigiFest® Temecula! DigiFest® Temecula is an innovative, international digital-media festival created by JDS Creative Academy, Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Nonprofit of the Year, to promote networking, appreciation, knowledge and recognition opportunities for students, amateurs and professionals. JDS Creative Academy believes that the arts should be accessible to all, therefore DigiFest® Temecula reflects that, with nominal admission and competition fees, allowing all interested in the digital arts to participate.
— Diane Strand
On Friday, April 22, JDS Creative Academy welcomes casting director and Super Connector Media’s national media/publicity coach, Jenny Brown, and television actress, influential spokesperson, digital marketer and host of the ABC show In the Spotlight, Kari Michaelsen, as the opening night keynote speakers. Performer and Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce LGBTQ community activist Torin Floyd will present and provide amazing musical entertainment for the evening. Catch Emmy-winning cinematographer, Mario Ortiz, and multiple award-winning producer, Renee Pezzotta, on Saturday, April 23. Saturday also boasts an animation and comic artist panel featuring Cathy Nolan, Andrew Farago, Shaenon K. Garrity, and James Crawley; followed by the festival competition screenings. Then on Sunday, April 24, DigiFest® brings in Emmy-winning voiceover actress and the voice of the 81st Academy Awards broadcast Gina Tuttle as the keynote guest at the DigiFest® Awards Banquet. The event culminates with the presentation of the Digis and People’s Choice Awards.
Festival creator, Diane Strand, says “The exciting buzz of the event is being felt nationwide, with guests coming in from New York and attendees coming from all over California.” Festival Coordinator, Lynn Cohen, believes that, “DigiFest allows opportunities for all. The event itself gives those who enter and attend a chance to network and meet those in all levels of their career in the digital-media industry. DigiFest really gives an opportunity to gain valuable professional experience and accolades which can be leveraged for future opportunities.”
About DigiFest® Temecula: DigiFest® Temecula has been a staple in the Temecula Valley region for five years and strives to bring opportunities in the digital-media industry to all. The festival has welcomed Emmy winners, studio executives, directors, live entertainment, producers, influencers, gamers, and all types of digital-media industry professionals.
Diane Strand
JDS Creative Academy
+1 951-296-6715
email us here
DigiFest Tickest on Sale