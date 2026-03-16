Tickets on Sale Now for DigiFest® Temecula 2026 Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution

Speakers and Performers list

Attendees will enjoy screenings, an award presentation, networking with industry experts, live musical performances, and curated experiences featuring Temecula local Wine, Spirits, and Cuisine.” — Diane Strand, Founder of DigiFest

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are officially on sale for DigiFest® Temecula 2026, a three-day celebration of digital media, creativity, and innovation taking place April 24, 25, 26, 2026, at JDS Studio in Temecula, California. Entering its 10th year, DigiFestTemecula continues to bring together content creators, artists, entrepreneurs, and entertainment industry professionals for an immersive experience that highlights the power of storytelling and digital expression.DigiFestTemecula is more than a film festival; the event blends Screenings, Live Entertainment, Keynote Presentations, Networking opportunities, Multimedia exhibits, and more into a dynamic gathering that celebrates creativity across multiple disciplines: film, video, music, animation, design, digital media, and so much more. This year’s festival will feature an exciting lineup of speakers and guests, including but not limited to:Wendee Lee – Director, writer, and voice actress with over 600 accredited roles, including Cowboy Bebop's Faye Valentine, Kei in Akira, Bulma in Dragonball, and Sailor Moon's Queen Serenity. She also adapted the first episode of the acclaimed series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.Colin Egglesfield – Actor from Backtrace, Something Borrowed, Melrose Place, and one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”Curtis Young – Rapper, Performer, EntrepreneurJustin Guarini – Broadway Actor who played Fiyero in Wicked and Prince Charming in Once Upon a One More Time, as well as a finalist from Season 1 of American IdolSam Larsen – Actor and musician known for GleeKim Walsh Phillips – Business and marketing strategist to Hollywood celebritiesRob Kutner – Emmy-winning writer from The Daily ShowAttendees will enjoy screenings, an award presentation, networking with industry experts, live musical performances, and curated experiences featuring Temecula local Wine, Spirits, and Cuisine.Event Details:DigiFestTemecula 2026April 24, 25, 26, 2026JDS Studio | Temecula, CaliforniaHost JDS Creative Academy Tickets are available now at:For updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow @digifesttemecula on social media. www.digifesttemecula.org About DigiFest: JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, inclusion, and workforce development through the arts, created DigiFestTemecula now it’s 10th year, since its inception in 2017, DigiFestTemecula has grown into a vibrant, inclusive festival that brings together students, emerging talent, and professionals from around the world. The festival celebrates all forms of digital media and the creative arts—where ideas meet innovation and imagination turns into opportunity.

DigiFest Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution

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