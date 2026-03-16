Tickets on Sale Now for DigiFest® Temecula 2026 Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution
DigiFest® Temecula is more than a film festival; the event blends Screenings, Live Entertainment, Keynote Presentations, Networking opportunities, Multimedia exhibits, and more into a dynamic gathering that celebrates creativity across multiple disciplines: film, video, music, animation, design, digital media, and so much more. This year’s festival will feature an exciting lineup of speakers and guests, including but not limited to:
Wendee Lee – Director, writer, and voice actress with over 600 accredited roles, including Cowboy Bebop's Faye Valentine, Kei in Akira, Bulma in Dragonball, and Sailor Moon's Queen Serenity. She also adapted the first episode of the acclaimed series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Colin Egglesfield – Actor from Backtrace, Something Borrowed, Melrose Place, and one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive.”
Curtis Young – Rapper, Performer, Entrepreneur
Justin Guarini – Broadway Actor who played Fiyero in Wicked and Prince Charming in Once Upon a One More Time, as well as a finalist from Season 1 of American Idol
Sam Larsen – Actor and musician known for Glee
Kim Walsh Phillips – Business and marketing strategist to Hollywood celebrities
Rob Kutner – Emmy-winning writer from The Daily Show
Attendees will enjoy screenings, an award presentation, networking with industry experts, live musical performances, and curated experiences featuring Temecula local Wine, Spirits, and Cuisine.
Event Details:
DigiFest® Temecula 2026
April 24, 25, 26, 2026
JDS Studio | Temecula, California
Host JDS Creative Academy
Tickets are available now at:
https://digifesttemecula.com/tickets_landing
For updates and behind-the-scenes content, follow @digifesttemecula on social media. www.digifesttemecula.org
About DigiFest®: JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing education, inclusion, and workforce development through the arts, created DigiFest® Temecula now it’s 10th year, since its inception in 2017, DigiFest® Temecula has grown into a vibrant, inclusive festival that brings together students, emerging talent, and professionals from around the world. The festival celebrates all forms of digital media and the creative arts—where ideas meet innovation and imagination turns into opportunity.
Diane Strand
JDS Creative Academy
+1 951-296-6715
email us here
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DigiFest Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Evolution
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