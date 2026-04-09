TuxCare Offers Endless Lifecycle Support for MySQL

TuxCare

New service helps organizations secure MySQL 8.0 environments beyond April 2026 end of life, avoiding rushed upgrades and operational risk

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its new Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for MySQL delivers ongoing security updates and vulnerability patches for MySQL 8.0 environments after their official end of life slated for next month.MySQL remains one of the most widely used open-source relational database management systems, forming the backbone of countless web applications, business systems, and production environments that depend on reliable transactional data. However, with Oracle confirming that MySQL 8.0 will reach end of life in April 2026, organizations are now facing a pressing challenge. Once vendor support ends, databases no longer receive security patches or updates, increasing exposure to vulnerabilities and creating potential compliance risks.Upgrading MySQL in production environments is rarely straightforward. Many deployments sit at the center of complex application ecosystems, where compatibility testing, dependencies on connectors and ORMs, stored procedures, replication configurations, and strict change control processes can significantly slow migration efforts. Even minor disruptions can impact business-critical services, making rushed upgrades both risky and costly.TuxCare ELS for MySQL is designed to address the abovementioned challenges by extending the security lifecycle of MySQL 8.0 deployments. The service provides ongoing vulnerability patching and protection, allowing organizations to safely continue operating their existing environments.“Database environments are often among the most tightly integrated and business-critical systems in any organization,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “With MySQL 8.0 reaching EOL in a matter of weeks, many teams are facing difficult decisions between rushing complex upgrades or accepting increased risk. TuxCare ELS for MySQL gives organizations a third option to stay secure and compliant while taking the time to upgrade at a pace that’s right for them.”By removing the immediate pressure to migrate, TuxCare ELS for MySQL enables organizations to maintain operational continuity, avoid unnecessary downtime, and reduce the risk of disruption across dependent systems.Key benefits of TuxCare ELS for MySQL include:-- Continued security patching for MySQL 8.0 beyond April 2026-- Reduced urgency and risk associated with rushed database upgrades-- Support for stable, business-critical production environments-- Extended time for testing, validation, and migration planning-- Lower exposure to compliance and audit risks tied to unsupported softwareTuxCare continues to expand its Endless Lifecycle Support portfolio, helping organizations extend the usable life of critical open-source components and reduce the operational burden associated with forced upgrade cycles.For more information on TuxCare’s ELS for MySQL, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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