Atlanta Dental Assistant School to Open Marietta Campus This Spring with 12-Week Program

Atlanta Dental Assistant logo Anchor Periodontics

Atlanta Dental Assistant School will open its Marietta campus this spring, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new training opportunity for future dental professionals is coming to Cobb County this spring as Atlanta Dental Assistant School prepares to launch its Marietta campus at 121 Vann St NE, Suite 201.The program will offer a focused 12-week dental assistant curriculum built around real-world experience and practical skill development. Designed for students looking to enter the workforce quickly, the program blends flexible online coursework with in-person instruction inside a working dental practice.Through a partnership with Anchor Periodontics , students will train in a specialized clinical environment, gaining exposure to periodontal procedures, patient preparation, sterilization protocols, and chairside assisting techniques. The hands-on setting allows students to develop confidence while learning how modern dental practices operate on a daily basis.“Training alongside experienced professionals gives students a clear advantage when entering the workforce,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our Marietta campus is designed to provide that real-world experience while keeping education accessible and efficient.”The program’s accelerated format is tailored for individuals seeking a practical, affordable pathway into dentistry without the extended timelines of traditional programs. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in general and specialty dental practices throughout the Atlanta metro area.Enrollment for the spring cohort is now open here About Atlanta Dental Assistant School – MariettaAtlanta Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level careers in dentistry. The 12-week program combines online learning with in-person clinical training inside a working dental practice.Atlanta Dental Assistant School – Marietta is located at 121 Vann St NE, Suite 201, Marietta, GA.About Anchor PeriodonticsAnchor Periodontics specializes in periodontal care and dental implant services, offering advanced treatment focused on gum health and long-term oral wellness. The practice is committed to high-quality patient care while supporting the education and training of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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