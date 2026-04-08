Legacy Adoption Services Opens Third Florida Location to Support Tampa Adoptions

Tampa adoption agency joins other locations in Naples and Fort Myers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Adoption Services, a Florida-based licensed child placing agency, has opened its third location on Florida’s Gulf coast. Located at 1907 E. Hillsborough Avenue, Suite 101, in Tampa, the new office joins the agency’s locations in Naples and Fort Myers to expand access to Christian adoption across the state.“Adding this new office for Tampa adoptions helps us better support an underserved population of women facing unexpected pregnancies who desire faith-aligned support and adoption education,” says Todd Dean, Legacy Adoption Services operations director and co-founder. “Tampa and the surrounding region represent a large and growing population center, yet many women in crisis pregnancies here have limited access to Christian adoption agencies that approach adoption as a compassionate, voluntary and life-affirming option.”Why did Legacy Adoption Services expand into Tampa?Legacy Adoption Services’ expansion in Florida, including the addition of its new Tampa adoption agency office, is driven by three mission priorities: serving women who lack faith-based adoption support, supporting the pregnancy center community, and expanding compassionate care for women in crisis.“Many women interacting with pregnancy centers or local ministries are introduced to parenting resources, but often have limited exposure to modern adoption presented in a compassionate, non-coercive way,” says Tina Dean, Legacy Adoption Services co-founder and executive director of clinical services. “Legacy seeks to ensure that when a woman asks about adoption in Tampa, she can be connected with a licensed Christian adoption agency that shares her values and respects her autonomy.”All three of Legacy’s Florida locations have supportive partnerships with the state’s strong network of pregnancy resource centers serving women in vulnerable situations. These partnerships give these centers a way to responsibly introduce adoption when appropriate, working with a trusted agency partner that shares their faith framework and ethical standards.“As a partner agency, we are committed to education, transparency and long-term care for birth mothers and families,” says Todd Dean. “Our goal is not to increase adoptions as a metric. Our goal is to ensure that every woman who seeks help has access to complete information and compassionate support, including parenting resources, community care, and when she desires it, the opportunity to consider modern adoption.”By expanding its presence with its new Tampa adoption agency location, Legacy Adoption Services can work alongside more local ministries, pregnancy centers, and community leaders to ensure that women facing difficult circumstances never navigate those decisions alone.About Legacy Adoption ServicesLegacy Adoption Servicesis fully licensed as a child placing agency under the Florida Department of Children and Families. With locations in Naples, Fort Myers and Tampa, the agency is honored to play a role in one of life’s most meaningful journeys: the creation of secure, loving families. Through its Florida adoption services, Legacy Adoption Services is a trusted connection between parents facing an unplanned pregnancy and adoptive families ready to open their hearts and homes. To learn more about Legacy Adoption Services, visit legacyadoptionflorida.com or call (239) 703-8600.

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