Texas Fertility Center Announces Reopening of Austin Fertility Surgery Center in San Antonio

State-of-the-art fertility surgery center will reopen April 27, 2026, with extensive upgrades and modernized facilities and equipment.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Fertility Surgery Center in San Antonio (AFSC-SA) is set to reopen April 27, 2026, after undergoing extensive renovation and modernization of the facility and its equipment. The state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center is exclusively dedicated to serving fertility patients’ surgery needs, supporting IVF-related procedures including oocyte retrievals, microsurgical sperm retrievals and embryo transfers.Austin Fertility Surgery Center is affiliated with Texas Fertility Center, one of the nation’s largest full-service infertility practices with multiple locations across Central and South Texas. Since its founding in 1980, TFC has helped deliver more than 25,000 babies.“We are excited to welcome patients to Austin Fertility Surgery Center’s new facility in San Antonio. This center is dedicated solely to specialty infertility procedures, providing state-of-the-art, patient-centered care. We believe that the attention to detail at AFSC-SA will provide our patients with the best possible chance for pregnancy,” says Kaylen Silverberg, MD, reproductive endocrinologist and medical director of Texas Fertility Center. “The recent surgery center upgrades not only create a more comfortable and welcoming environment for our patients, but also help us maximize surgical outcomes, optimize the overall patient experience, and make IVF procedures more accessible for our patients in the San Antonio area.”Texas Fertility Center’s Erika Munch, MD, and Susan Hudson, MD, will provide surgical services for TFC patients at AFSC-SA, collaborating with on-site radiology technicians and anesthesiologists to support patients in their family-building journeys. The fertility surgery center also operates in conjunction with Ovation Fertility, the nation’s leading IVF laboratory services company.Patients will benefit from the combined expertise of these leading reproductive medicine experts, all working together in a state-of-the-art facility to deliver the most innovative and advanced fertility surgery procedures available in the San Antonio area.About Texas Fertility CenterTexas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. Texas Fertility Center is an Ovation® Fertility affiliate practice. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com

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