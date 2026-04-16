Texas Fertility Center Invites Families to Celebrate 38th Annual Baby Reunion

For four decades, TFC physicians and their patients have reconnected at the TFC Baby Reunion. The 38th annual Baby Reunion will take place April 19, 2026.

Each year, it’s a pleasure to reconnect with our extended TFC family and the 25,000 babies we’ve helped bring into the world for families across Central and South Texas.” — Kaylen Silverberg, MD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current and former Texas Fertility Center patients are invited to bring their children for an afternoon of fun and celebration at the 38th Annual Texas Fertility Center Baby Reunion. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 19, 2026, at Pecan Springs Ranch, 10601 B Derecho, in Austin.The annual Baby Reunion brings together families and TFC fertility specialists every spring, providing opportunities for play, celebration and heartwarming reconnections.“Our fertility specialists love to celebrate our patients’ successes, and nothing makes us happier than to see the beautiful babies and children that we brought into the world together,” says Kaylen Silverberg, MD, reproductive endocrinologist and medical director of Texas Fertility Center. “This reunion day is so special for us because it gives us a chance to reconnect with these families, and to thank them for allowing us to be a part of their family-building journeys.”With the help of Texas Fertility Center, more than 25,000 babies have been born since the practice was founded in 1980. With hundreds of families expected to attend this year, the annual Baby Reunion has likewise come a long way since the inaugural event, when TFC physicians welcomed about 50 former patients for cake and punch 38 years ago.Many family-friendly activities are scheduled for this year’s Baby Reunion, including a bounce house, petting zoo, face painting, balloon twisting, games, refreshments and snow cones. Families can have a free professional photo captured in the beautiful setting of Pecan Springs Ranch. They are also encouraged to snap a selfie with their TFC physician and share it on Instagram at #TexasFertilityCenter and #TFCBabyReunion Texas Fertility Center patients are encouraged to RSVP for the 2026 Baby Reunion by April 19, 2026. When registering for the reunion, attendees are invited to share their fertility stories, offering hope and inspiration to others who are struggling with infertility or need help to conceive.About Texas Fertility CenterTexas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. Texas Fertility Center is an Ovation® Fertility affiliate practice. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com

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