When High Cortisol Is More Than Stress: Understanding Cushing’s Syndrome

Dr. Tobias Carling of the Carling Adrenal Center Cushing’s Syndrome, a hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure to high levels of cortisol. Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April marks Adrenal Awareness Month, a national initiative focused on hormonal disorders that are frequently overlooked, often misdiagnosed, and in some cases life-threatening if left untreated. This year, experts are highlighting Cushing’s syndrome —a serious and often overlooked condition caused by prolonged exposure to elevated cortisol levels.Many patients with Cushing’s syndrome experience symptoms that mimic more common conditions—such as rapid weight gain, fatigue, high blood pressure, anxiety, and muscle weakness—often leading to delayed or missed diagnosis. As a result, patients may go years without identifying the true underlying hormonal cause. It is estimated that diagnosis can be delayed for years due to symptom overlap with more common conditions.Cushing’s syndrome is most often caused by tumors of the adrenal or pituitary glands that lead to excessive cortisol production. Over time, untreated Cushing’s can contribute to serious health complications including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, weakened immunity, and decreased quality of life.“Cushing’s syndrome is one of the most commonly missed adrenal conditions because its symptoms resemble many other disorders,” said Tobias Carling , MD, PhD, FACS. “The reality is that these symptoms are often signals of a deeper hormonal issue. When properly diagnosed, Cushing’s is highly treatable—and in many cases, curable.”Dr. Carling and his team at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery specialize in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of adrenal disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome. As the highest-volume endocrine surgery center in the world—and a global referral destination for complex adrenal disease—the hospital is dedicated to improving outcomes through early detection and expert surgical care.Individuals experiencing persistent symptoms—particularly unexplained weight gain, high blood pressure, or ongoing fatigue—should speak with their physician about further evaluation for potential hormonal causes. Diagnostic testing options—including specialized adrenal hormone panels—are available through providers such as Any Lab Test Now, helping patients take the first step toward identifying underlying conditions.To further elevate awareness and bring a human perspective to this condition, former patients are invited to share their personal stories. By visiting the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery’s patient story platform, individuals can contribute their experiences and help others better recognize symptoms and seek care earlier. Share your story here https://hospital-for-endocrine-surgery.boast.io/form/conns-awareness-day “It is our hope to amplify the voices of those who have experienced Cushing’s syndrome firsthand,” Dr. Carling added. “By sharing these stories, we can help others recognize symptoms earlier, seek appropriate care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”Throughout April, patients, providers, and advocates are encouraged to participate, share information, and help bring long-overdue visibility to adrenal health—with a focused effort this year on Cushing’s syndrome.About the Carling Adrenal CenterFounded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a global leader in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is an international destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. After nearly 20 years at Yale University—including seven years as Chief of Endocrine Surgery—Dr. Carling founded the center in 2020. Today, it performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. Learn more at www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. The hospital is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care and is recognized as the nation’s highest-volume center for endocrine tumor treatment. Learn more at www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

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