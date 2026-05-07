Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Osteoporosis Awareness & Prevention Month, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery and the Norman Parathyroid Center are bringing national attention to hyperparathyroidism —an underdiagnosed endocrine disorder that experts say may be a hidden cause of osteoporosis, kidney stones, elevated calcium, chronic fatigue, brain fog, muscle weakness, and declining bone density.Often referred to as a “silent disease”, primary hyperparathyroidism occurs when one or more parathyroid glands become overactive and produce excessive levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH). Elevated PTH pulls calcium from the bones and releases it into the bloodstream, quietly weakening the skeleton over time and increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Women are disproportionately affected by hyperparathyroidism, particularly after menopause, when osteoporosis risk also increases significantly.“Many patients are treated for osteoporosis without ever discovering the underlying cause of their bone loss,” said Dr. Jamie Mitchell , Medical Director at the Norman Parathyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. “Hyperparathyroidism is one of the most common yet overlooked endocrine disorders affecting bone health, particularly in women over 50. The encouraging news is that it is highly curable with minimally invasive surgery.”Because symptoms often develop slowly, patients may spend years experiencing fatigue, joint pain, memory issues, anxiety, depression, insomnia, kidney stones, or unexplained bone loss before receiving a diagnosis. In many cases, osteoporosis or a fracture may be the first warning sign.“When calcium is continuously being removed from the bones, patients can experience accelerated bone loss and long-term health complications,” Dr. Mitchell added. “With proper diagnosis and expert surgical treatment, many patients experience improvements in bone density, energy levels, cognitive function, and overall quality of life.”The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is home to the world’s highest-volume endocrine surgery program specializing in thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal disorders. Surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center perform thousands of minimally invasive parathyroid procedures each year with a focus on rapid recovery and long-term cure.Throughout Osteoporosis Awareness & Prevention Month, physicians are encouraging individuals diagnosed with osteoporosis, osteopenia, kidney stones, elevated calcium levels, or persistent fatigue to discuss blood calcium and parathyroid hormone (PTH) testing for hyperparathyroidism with their healthcare provider.“Awareness and preventative health screenings can lead to earlier diagnosis and life-changing treatment,” said Dr. Mitchell. “Protecting bone health starts with identifying the root cause.”To learn more about hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis, and endocrine health, visit www.parathyroid.com About the Norman Parathyroid CenterThe Norman Parathyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the world’s leading center for parathyroid surgery. Founded by Dr. Jim Norman, the center specializes exclusively in the diagnosis and treatment of hyperparathyroidism and performs more parathyroid operations than any other institution worldwide. Learn more at www.parathyroid.com About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. It is recognized as the nation’s highest-volume center for endocrine tumor care, delivering specialized, patient-centered treatment. Learn more at www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com # # #

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