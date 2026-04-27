WHAT FEELS LIKE ANXIETY OR PANIC ATTACKS COULD BE A RARE ADRENAL TUMOR: PHEOCHROMOCYTOMA WARNING SIGNS

Dr. Tobias Carling of the Carling Adrenal Center The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Adrenal Awareness Month, the Carling Adrenal Center is bringing national attention to pheochromocytoma and other serious adrenal tumors—rare but potentially life-threatening conditions that are frequently misdiagnosed, overlooked, or mistaken for anxiety disorders.Adrenal disorders often present with symptoms that mimic more common conditions such as high blood pressure, anxiety, panic attacks, fatigue, or weight changes—causing many patients to go undiagnosed for years. This year’s initiative expands education efforts to include pheochromocytoma alongside other adrenal conditions such as Cushing’s syndrome, Conn’s syndrome (primary hyperaldosteronism), and adrenal cancer.Pheochromocytoma is a type of adrenal tumor that causes excessive release of catecholamines—hormones like adrenaline that regulate the body’s stress response. These tumors can trigger sudden and severe spikes in blood pressure, headaches, rapid heart rate, sweating, and anxiety or panic-like symptoms. When left untreated, they can lead to stroke, heart attack, or sudden death.“Pheochromocytoma is frequently misdiagnosed as anxiety, panic disorder, or essential hypertension,” said Tobias Carling , MD, PhD, FACS. “These tumors are rare, but when they are missed, the consequences can be devastating. The encouraging reality is that, when properly diagnosed, they are highly treatable—and often curable with expert surgical care.”Because symptoms can occur unpredictably and overlap with more common diagnoses, pheochromocytoma remains one of the most challenging adrenal disorders to identify without targeted evaluation. Increasing awareness among both patients and providers is critical to improving outcomes.“Adrenal disorders often hide in plain sight,” Carling added. “Patients may spend years treating symptoms without ever identifying the root cause. Our goal is to help people recognize when something more serious may be underlying these conditions—and to ensure they get the right diagnosis and care.”The Carling Adrenal Center operates at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, home to the highest-volume endocrine surgery program in the world. Together with leading thyroid and parathyroid programs, the center provides highly specialized, minimally invasive adrenal surgery for adrenal tumors with a focus on rapid recovery and long-term cure. Individuals experiencing persistent high blood pressure, episodic anxiety, panic-like episodes, unexplained weight changes, headaches, rapid heart rate, or abnormal potassium levels are encouraged to speak with their physician about adrenal evaluation.For more information on adrenal tumors, pheochromocytoma, Conn’s syndrome, Cushing’s syndrome, and adrenal health, visit www.adrenal.com About the Carling Adrenal CenterFounded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a global leader in adrenal gland surgery and former Chief of Endocrine Surgery at Yale University, the Carling Adrenal Center is an international destination for the treatment of adrenal tumors. Since its founding in 2020, the center has become the highest-volume adrenal surgery program in the world, specializing in minimally invasive, curative procedures. Learn more at www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. It is recognized as the nation’s highest-volume center for endocrine tumor care, delivering specialized, patient-centered treatment. Learn more at www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

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