Rare Adrenal Surgeries Demand Specialized Expertise: Carling Adrenal Center Reaches 2,222 Surgery Milestone

The surgical team at the Carling Adrenal Center celebrates their 2,222 surgery milestone. Rebecca traveled from Maryland to the Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa for surgery to treat Cushing’s syndrome.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has performed its 2,222nd adrenal surgery, marking a major milestone for the world’s busiest adrenal surgery center just four years after the hospital opened in 2022. This is a significant milestone compared to most U.S. hospitals, where surgeons perform only one to five adrenal surgeries per year.Adrenal surgery is one of the rarest endocrine procedures in medicine, and many patients are often left to navigate the complicated journey on their own—researching symptoms, comparing surgeons, and searching for true expertise after receiving a frightening diagnosis. Fortunately for the milestone patient, Rebecca of Maryland, her online search led her to adrenal.com and ultimately to Dr. Tobias Carling at the Carling Adrenal Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, the world’s most experienced surgeon for adrenal disorders.Rebecca traveled from Maryland to Tampa for surgery to treat Cushing’s syndrome after spending nearly a year researching adrenal disease and searching for the right surgeon. This is a common story at the Carling Adrenal Center, which regularly treats patients from all 50 states and many countries around the world.The timing also coincides with World Hypertension Day on May 17, drawing attention to the connection between adrenal disorders and high blood pressure. Conditions such as Cushing’s syndrome and Conn’s syndrome are among the many adrenal diseases that can cause severe or difficult-to-control hypertension, yet they often go undiagnosed for years.Rebecca first discovered something was wrong after going to the emergency room with pelvic pain and fever, where a CT scan unexpectedly revealed an adrenal mass.“My adrenal tumor was discovered incidentally on a CT scan that was performed to determine the cause of pelvic pain,” said Rebecca. “I had never expected to hear that I had an adrenal tumor.”The next morning, she began extensively researching adrenal tumors and eventually found adrenal.com and the Carling Adrenal Center. Despite living just 45 minutes from Johns Hopkins, she ultimately decided to travel to Tampa for surgery with Dr. Tobias Carling because of his expertise and the Center’s specialized posterior retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy technique, a minimally invasive “through the back” adrenal surgery approach.“When I began researching my diagnosis online, Dr. Carling’s website and YouTube channel were the resources I found to be so full of valuable information that they helped me understand my situation and what course of action I should take,” she said. “I decided to travel to Tampa because of Dr. Carling’s experience and expertise with the retroperitoneal approach to adrenal surgery. It just made the most sense to me to go through the back to gain access to the adrenal glands and avoid unnecessary abdominal intrusion.”Looking back, Rebecca now believes many long-standing health concerns may have been connected to undiagnosed hypercortisolism and Cushing’s syndrome, including anxiety, elevated cholesterol, fatigue, sleep difficulties, stress intolerance, easy bruising, and difficulty losing weight despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The milestone highlights just how rare adrenal surgery remains in the United States. Published research has shown that approximately 80–90% of adrenalectomies are performed by surgeons completing five or fewer adrenal cases annually, with a median surgeon volume of just one adrenal surgery per year. Because adrenal surgery is so uncommon, published guidelines often define “high-volume” adrenal surgeons as those performing as few as four to seven adrenalectomies annually. Higher-volume surgeons and centers have consistently been associated with improved patient outcomes.By comparison, the Carling Adrenal Center is preparing to complete its 2,222nd adrenal operation only four years after opening, caring for patients traveling from across the United States and internationally for specialized treatment of Cushing’s syndrome, Conn’s syndrome, pheochromocytoma, adrenal cancer, and other complex adrenal diseases.“Many adrenal disorders silently affect patients for years before diagnosis,” said Dr. Carling. “Symptoms like high blood pressure, unexplained weight gain, anxiety, fatigue, and metabolic issues are often treated individually without recognizing an underlying adrenal cause. Increasing awareness is critical because many of these conditions can be cured with expert surgical treatment.”“I would encourage anyone newly diagnosed with an adrenal tumor to find an endocrinologist who is knowledgeable about adrenal disease and to learn as much as they can to help make informed decisions regarding their care,” Rebecca said. “From diagnosis to surgery, adrenal.com has been the single greatest resource I found throughout this entire journey.”To learn more about adrenal disease and adrenal surgery, visit www.adrenal.com

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