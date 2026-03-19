Private Jet Card Comparisons launches PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments

PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments provides companies that use private aviation third-party data to compare and benchmark supplemental lift solutions.

Corporate flight departments and companies that use business aviation now have access to updated third-party data to compare and benchmark supplemental lift

Corporate flight departments and companies that use business aviation now have access to updated third-party data to compare and benchmark supplemental lift.” — Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief, Private Jet Card Comparisons

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managers of Corporate Flight Departments now have a reliable third-party data source to compare jet cards, memberships, and fractional supplemental lift solutions, benchmark ad-hoc charter pricing against guaranteed-price flight programs, and answer those never-ending "what-if" scenarios. Private Jet Card Comparisons (PJCC) for Corporate Flight Departments enables corporate flight departments, finance departments, procurement specialists, and executive assistants who support business aviation users at their company to benchmark current solutions and identify potential suppliers of supplemental lift in a time-saving way.The data, which covers over 1,500 program options, including specific aircraft type pricing, puts updated third-party data at their fingertips."Since 2017, Private Jet Card Comparisons has been providing independent third-party data enabling consumers to save time and buy confidently when accessing private aviation," says Founder and Editor-in-Chief Doug Gollan, adding, "The most difficult part about flying privately is comparing the various options. PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments is a resource to help both identify new supplemental lift solutions, benchmark current vendors, and enable fast access to data companies need for audits, and more."Private Jet Card Comparisons' exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING enables users to compare domestic guaranteed flight pricing, including additional charges such as taxi time and daily minimums, making it easy to compare dynamic pricing for ad-hoc charter against guaranteed rate programs."Managers of corporate flight departments have a lot on their plates. Spending time requesting and gathering information and putting it into a format where they can compare options and benchmark current solutions shouldn't be one of them," Gollan notes.PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments offers access to the Private Jet Card Comparisons database, which includes over 80 jet card, membership, and fractional program providers and more than 1,500 unique program offerings.Subscribers can compare the programs by 65 variables, including:- Company Size, Ownership, Leadership- Specific Program Options (some companies have over a dozen)- Upfront Program Cost- Type of Pricing and Current Rates- Membership Fees- Acquisition Cost and Management Fees (Fractional)- Aircraft Size & Types Offered- Maximum Seat Guarantees- Fuel Surcharges- Service Areas and Surcharges- Sourcing Model (Fleet, Broker, Hybrid)- Aircraft Age Guarantees- How Flights are Priced (Estimate vs. Actual Flight Time)- Segment Minimum Charges- Daily Minimum Charges- Daily Access Fees- How Taxi Time is Charged- Peak Days and Surcharges- Peak and Non-Peak Callout- Blackout Dates and Availability- Ability to Access Multiple Airplanes at the Same Time- Peak and Non-Peak Cancelation Terms- Ability to Upgrade/Downgrade, Restrictions and Surcharges- WiFi Inclusion- Deicing, Catering Inclusion- Refundability, Rate Locks, CPI Escalators- Long-Flight, Round-trip Discounts- Pet Access and Extra Charges- Carbon Offsets- Recovery Guarantees- Escrow Options- 3rd Party Safety Ratings- High-Density Airport Surcharges- Mountain Airport RestrictionsPJCC for Corporate Flight Departments includes two access seats for users and the ability to buy additional Access Codes (seats). The Access Codes enable users in the company to access the database and premium content individually, request comparisons, and receive live 1-on-1 phone and email support – no bots!Seats are ideal for relevant individuals in the corporate flight department, finance, procurement, travel desks, travel management executives, and executive assistants who support private aviation users.PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments enables users to request analyses for multiple users, complementing Private Jet Card Comparisons' Individual Memberships, which are designed for a subscriber's individual use.The new service is launching during the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, beginning March 23, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.It is supported by a trade marketing campaign featuring ad placements in Aviation International News, Business Jet Traveler, Corporate Jet Investor, and NBAA media platforms.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, including on-demand charters, jet sharing, jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform compares over 1,500 program options from 80+ providers and features a database of 75,000+ data points, updated more than 180 times in 2025 and 60 times so far in 2026. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry's only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit PJCC for Corporate Flight Departments

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