Ampcus Welcomes Alex Collins as Vice President, Client Partner to Expand Financial Services Growth in the Midwest

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, Inc. , a global leader in business and technology consulting and staff augmentation, today announced the appointment of Alex Collins as Vice President, Client Partner, strengthening the company’s financial services presence across the Midwest.With more than 15 years of sales and leadership experience, Collins has served as a trusted advisor to clients across financial services, insurance, retail, and manufacturing. He specializes in digital transformation initiatives, including cloud strategy, data modernization, automation, and generative AI.“We’re delighted to welcome Alex Collins to Ampcus as a leader within our Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) practice,” said Ampcus Group President Salil Sankaran. “Ampcus has built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence in the financial services sector, and Alex’s leadership and industry expertise will further strengthen our ability to deliver transformative solutions to our clients. We look forward to achieving great success together.”Collins joins Ampcus following senior business development and leadership roles at Highspring, Capgemini, and Kforce, where he partnered with executive leaders to deliver strategic IT solutions. He has led regional P&Ls and driven sustained growth across banking and insurance portfolios, and in his new role, Collins will oversee and expand Ampcus’ BFSI client base throughout the Midwest.“I’ve built my career around relationships and trust,” said Collins. “Ampcus shares that philosophy. As a leader in AI and digital transformation, the firm helps clients solve complex challenges with practical execution. I’m excited to combine my client engagement experience with Ampcus’ delivery capabilities to drive meaningful growth for our Midwest clients and beyond.”Collins will be based in Plain City, Ohio. To schedule a meeting, visit www.ampcus.com or connect with him on LinkedIn ABOUT AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of business and IT consulting and staffing services, helping organizations apply technology in smarter, more innovative ways to solve complex problems and launch bold ideas. Its digital transformation expertise spans AI, intelligent automation, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and risk management, fraud and forensic accounting, and testing and IV&V. Founded in 2004, Ampcus employs more than 3,000 professionals worldwide across 18 U.S. offices, 12 global delivery centers, and two innovation labs. Ampcus is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, and CMMI ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified and is an M/WBE company.

