AI Trademarks Anchor Breakthrough Global Nutrition Scoring Platform

IndulgeRx Brands Inc secures USPTO IRX FOODSCORE® Trademarks; World’s first AI platform delivering personal Relevant Nutrition & Risk Scores for any consumable.

IRX means ‘I Rx’ — my personal prescription for health, my care, my food” — John L. Hastings III

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. (“IndulgeRx”) today announced that the IRX FOODSCORE, RELIABLE EATING WITHOUT THE READING trademark has been officially registered by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in two critical service classes, solidifying the brand foundation for its patented, global nutrition scoring platform. These approvals, granted March 24, 2026, protect the IRX FOODSCOREname for both expert nutrition consultation and AI-powered software services.Under International Class 042, IRX FOODSCOREis registered for “consulting services in the field of providing on-line non-downloadable software and applications related to consumables advisory services for nutritional analyses, assessments and impacts.” This protects the IRX FOODSCOREbrand across cloud-based, AI-driven applications that turn massive, evolving data streams into simple, personal scores available anywhere.A second registration in International Class 044, covers “providing consultation services for food nutrition, dietary guidance, and purposeful foods formulations.” This registration supports IndulgeRx’s mission to translate deep bioscience and medical research into practical guidance for individuals, insurers, clinicians, caregivers, agencies, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and Pharmaceutical companies seeking functional foods and medicines that are intentionally aligned with optimized outcomes and efficacies, specific conditions, life stages, and health objectives.IRX FOODSCOREsits at the center of IndulgeRx’s broader IP portfolio, which includes a US Pioneer Patent, eight pending US and international patents (Patent Cooperation Treaty or “PCT” in up to 158 countries), seven registered trademarks, and more than forty strategic domains. Altogether, this secures a strong competitive “IP MOAT” (patents, trademarks, and domains), and what is described as the world’s first to be patented, “personalized consumable scoring platform” and “consumables at their core” applied analytics data refinery; one that simultaneously produces individualized Relevant Nutrition Scores (RNS) and Relevant Risk Scores (RRS) for any food, beverage, supplement, or medication.“IRX means ‘I Rx’ — my personal prescription for health, my care, my food,” said John L. Hastings III, CEO and Founder of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. “With these trademarks, IRX FOODSCOREbecomes the trusted face of an advanced AI platform that doesn’t just count calories or macros; it understands how thousands of variables — from preventative ingredients for proactive health to treatment support and natural impacts for all disease states, ages, genders, and lifestyles function together — and the dynamically diverse analytical interactions for a specific human body over time.”Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and eventually quantum-accelerated analytics, IRX FOODSCOREingests and harmonizes global medical literature, nutrition-impact research, chronic disease evidence, environmental and farming data, and cultural dietary patterns. It decomposes every consumable to its “FOODS at the CORE” layer — macro, micro, phyto, vitamins, minerals, preservatives, additives, and chemical interactions — then recombines that knowledge into a single, easy-to-understand RNS and RRS tailored to each individual or target population.Unlike existing label-based or one-dimensional scoring apps, IRX FOODSCOREis architected as a persistent, evolving “nutritional currency” that updates as science advances, guidelines change, and a person’s health status or goals shift. The platform is designed to support use cases ranging from oncology and autoimmune disease management to activity-level, performance optimization, weight and metabolic health, cultural or religious dietary rules, and everyday preventive wellness.“These registrations give IRX FOODSCOREa defensible branded platform around a deep technology stack and patent portfolio,” Hastings added. “They allow us to license a simple, trusted mark to retailers, insurers, employers, governments, and manufacturers, while our IRX engine does the hard work of making food, medicine, and lifestyle choices truly personal.”IndulgeRx is now preparing to deploy IRX FOODSCOREAPIs, consumer and clinician applications, and enterprise dashboards across twelve monetizable vantage points, including health systems, payers, retailers, CPG brands, researchers, and international agencies. Seed financing is underway to accelerate minimum viable product (MVP) delivery, patent prosecution, and pilot partnerships across the United States and Globally.For more information about IndulgeRx Brands Inc., IRX FOODSCORE, and its growing intellectual property portfolio, visit www.indulgerx.com or www.fightbackfoods.com

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