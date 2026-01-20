AI-Powered Nutrition Scoring Goes Global with International Patent Filings

IndulgeRx’s new patent applications elevate IRX FOODSCORE™ and its Relevant Nutrition Scores (RNS) as the global standard in AI-powered personalized nutrition.

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. (“IndulgeRx”) today announced the successful filing of three international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), extending its January 16, 2025 US Pioneer Patent family for IRX FOODSCORE™ to seek protection in up to 158 countries worldwide. Filed on January 15, 2026, these PCT applications cover advanced AI-driven Software and a System and Method for Artificial Intelligence Analyzation and Scoring of Consumables, marking a major inflection point in the globalization of next-generation, personalized nutrition intelligence.Building on US Pioneer Patent MilestonesThese new PCT applications build directly upon the January 16, 2025 US Provisional Pioneer Patent and the three US Non-Provisional Patent filings of October 10, 2025, which together define an integrated framework for analyzing and scoring foods, beverages, and other consumables through dynamically applied, AI-enabled algorithms. This international expansion strengthens IndulgeRx’s position as a category creator in data-driven nutrition science and consumable scoring, anchoring IRX FOODSCORE™ as the global reference architecture for Relevant Nutrition Scores (RNS) and user-relevant, multi-dimensional nutrition intelligence; and seamlessly available from any user-defined Vantage Point (E.g., consumer, medical, producer, commercial or governmental).Transforming Nutrition Intelligence WorldwideUnlike conventional, one-dimensional nutrition labels or static scoring systems, the IRX FOODSCORE™ platform mobilizes medical research, scientific literature, dietary and nutritional databases, and user-specific or target population objectives to generate RNS that are tailored to real-world health needs and goals. By modeling ingredient composition, synergy, bioavailability, packaging, preparation methods, and user intent, the system delivers objective-aligned recommendations and risk flags for consumers, clinicians, manufacturers, and regulators across twelve distinct user vantage points.“Our mission from day one has been to harness artificial intelligence to make nutrition decisions truly personal and clinically relevant, no matter where someone lives,” said John L. Hastings III, CEO and Founder of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. “By taking this patent family global through the PCT system, we are laying the foundation for IRX FOODSCORE™ to serve as a trusted, interoperable layer of nutrition intelligence that can support cancer care, chronic disease management, performance optimization, and everyday wellness across borders.”Precision, Personalization, and Deferred Global ChoiceThe PCT framework allows IndulgeRx to centrally file once and then decide, over time, which individual national and regional patent offices to pursue for full patent grants, preserving options while deferring major jurisdictional investments. Within this structure, the IRX FOODSCORE™ inventions are designed to adapt in real time to emerging science, clinical guidelines, patient feedback, and evolving regulatory expectations, always focusing on a holistic view of consumable relevance, safety, and purpose-based use.“This expanding patent family redefines what it means to be relevant in nutrition and health technology,” said Richard D. Clarke, Esq., patent counsel for IndulgeRx. “The ability to mathematically score consumables using novel, AI-enabled, dynamically applied algorithms - grounded in objective clinical research yet aligned with an individual’s lifestyle or therapeutic needs - creates a new, globally scalable paradigm for evidence-based nutrition and personalized healthcare.”A Platform for Global ImpactFor more than 15 years, IndulgeRx has developed and tested foods and tools that seamlessly integrate into daily life, including its FightBack Foods line, which targets purposeful nutrition in support of cancer treatment and broader disease mitigation. The IRX FOODSCORE™ platform, now buttressed by US and PCT filings, is being designed for integration into smart devices, mobile apps, e-Health systems, and manufacturing workflows, enabling real-time, user-relevant assessments and scores that can reduce risk, improve outcomes, and elevate global well-being. “Food as Medicine” is now within reach.As AI mega-initiatives, such as large-scale oncology and healthcare programs accelerate worldwide, IndulgeRx’s RNS-based technology aims to provide a missing link between clinical insight, food environments, and everyday choices, transforming static nutrition facts into dynamic, actionable health intelligence. By securing a path to protection in up to 158 PCT-participating countries, IndulgeRx positions its intellectual property portfolio to support partnerships with health systems, brands, governments, and innovators across the globe.For more information about IndulgeRx Brands Inc., its patent portfolio, and how IRX FOODSCORE™ is redefining health choices, visit www.indulgerx.com or www.fightbackfoods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.