Three Patent Pending AI Technologies Power Next-Generation Nutrition Intelligence

IRX FOODSCORE

IndulgeRx Brands Inc. Files Three Landmark Non-Provisional Patents to Advance AI-Powered Nutrition and Consumable Scoring.

This patent family redefines what it means to be relevant in nutrition and health tech” — Richard D. Clarke, Esq.

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. (“IndulgeRx”) proudly announces the October 10, 2025 filing of three critical US Non-Provisional Patents, building upon its prior January 16, 2025 US Provisional Pioneer Patent filing for IRX FOODSCORE ™. These new filings cover advanced AI-driven Software and a “System and Method for Artificial Intelligence Analyzation and Scoring of Consumables,” marking a transformative milestone for personalized nutrition, food, beverage and any consumable assessment.This strategic expansion of the IndulgeRx intellectual property portfolio solidifies the company’s leadership in health technology and data-driven nutrition science. Rooted in years of research, IRX FOODSCORE is engineered to deliver highly individualized “Relevant Nutrition Scores” (RNS) across consumables, aligning every recommendation or intervention with the personal or targeted user’s unique health objectives or nutritional needs. By publicly announcing these landmark filings, IndulgeRx aims to raise industry and investor awareness, reinforcing its position as the gold standard for actionable and individually relevant, multidimensional nutrition scoring.Changing the Landscape of Nutrition IntelligenceUnlike conventional nutrition guides, one-dimensional and limited factor scoring systems, IndulgeRx’s patented methodologies leverage advanced AI and quantum computing to analyze ingredient composition, synergy, bioavailability, and user intent. IRX’s proprietary platform synthesizes vast medical research and scientific literature, dietary and nutritional databases, and self-reported or target user objectives to deliver actionable, objective-aligned recommendations for consumers, clinicians, and manufacturers alike. Critically, IRX FOODSCORE makes its Relevant Nutrition Scores available across twelve distinct user Vantage Points."Our mission has always been to create tools that harness the power of artificial intelligence to make smart and informed nutrition decisions that are truly personal," said John L. Hastings III, CEO and Founder of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. "These patents protect technological advancements that empower every user - whether battling chronic disease or optimizing daily health - to choose foods, nutrition and consumables with confidence, aligned to their unique health goals."Precision, Personalization, and OpportunityWith these non-provisional patent filings, IndulgeRx formalizes a breakthrough framework that goes far beyond calorie, macro or micronutrient counting. The patented technology adapts in real time to emerging science, new clinical guidelines, patient or target user feedback, and dynamic health interactions, always offering an individualized, holistic view of food or other consumables’ relevance and safety. The system is optimized for flexibility, providing proactive guidance and instant risk notifications tailored to a user’s stated activity, wellness or treatment objectives."This patent family redefines what it means to be relevant in nutrition and health tech," said Richard D. Clarke, Esq., patent counsel for IndulgeRx. "The ability to mathematically score consumables using novel AI-enabled, AI-driven dynamically applied algorithms, factoring in both objective clinical research and a patient’s lifestyle or therapeutic needs, establishes a new, next generation paradigm - the future of personalized healthcare and evidence-based nutrition."A Platform Built for ImpactIndulgeRx Brands Inc. has spent 15 years developing and testing solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily life. The flagship IRX FOODSCORE platform, now fortified by these patents, is designed for rapid adoption by consumers, healthcare providers, and consumable producers - delivering actionable intelligence that can reduce health and well-being related risks, optimize outcomes, and improve global well-being.For more information about IndulgeRx Brands Inc., its patents, and how this technology will redefine health choices, visit www.indulgerx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.