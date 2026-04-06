Important Dates and Ceremony Information for the 2026 Astra TV Awards
The Hollywood Creative Alliance has revealed their timeline for the 2026 Astra TV Awards taking place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 in Los Angeles.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance has officially opened submissions for the 2026 Astra TV Awards. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, with the venue to be announced alongside the nominations on May 27, 2026.
A 40-person nominating committee composed of actors, critics, entertainment journalists, directors, programmers, producers, writers, and other industry professionals will determine this year’s nominees.
There will be ten nominees in each category. This pre-set number, which continues from last year, is designed to ensure that all platforms—Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming—are represented. In each category, the television nominating committee will select three nominees from a Broadcast Network series, three from a Cable series, and four from a Streaming series.
Additionally, this year’s ceremony will feature six honorary awards, with outreach to networks and talent representatives set to begin within the next one to two weeks. This year’s proposed honorary awards include Timeless, Trailblazer, Ensemble Spotlight, TV Icon, Virtuoso, and TV Breakout Star.
Lastly, there is a single submission fee of $300 per title which includes eligibility across all applicable categories, including acting, directing, and writing. More information about submissions, along with full eligibility criteria for the Astra TV Awards, is available at AstraSubmissions.com. Winners will be revealed and honored at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on June 13, 2026.
A full list of eligible categories for the 2026 Astra TV Awards can be found below:
Series Categories
Best Animated Series
Best Anime Series
Best Comedy Series
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Best Documentary TV Movie
Best Drama Series
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Nonfiction Series
Best Reality Competition Series
Best Reality Series
Best Stand-Up Comedy or Variety Special
Best Variety Series
Performance Categories
Best Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Best Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
Best Cast Ensemble in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Performance by a Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by a Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Performance by a Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Best Performance by a Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Best Lead Voice-Over Performance in an Anime or Animated Series
Best Supporting Voice-Over Performance in an Anime or Animated Series
Writing and Directing Categories
Best Writing in a Comedy Series
Best Writing in a Drama Series
Best Writing in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Best Direction in a Comedy Series
Best Direction in a Drama Series
Best Direction in a Limited Series or TV Movie
About the Astra TV Awards
The Astras celebrate and honor exceptional creativity in television. As one of the first awards bodies to distinguish between Broadcast Networks, Cable, and Streaming platforms, the Astras take pride in crafting categories that reflect the evolving television landscape. Their mission is to recognize excellence in television while celebrating the diverse range of stories told across all platforms and networks.
For more information, please visit TheAstras.com and follow us on social media:
X: @TheAstraAwards
Facebook: @TheAstraAwards
Instagram: @hollywoodcreativealliance
YouTube: @TheAstraAwards
Press Contacts
Lee Meltzer Consulting
Lee MeltzerLee@leemeltzerconsulting.com
Matthew Weiss
Hollywood Creative Alliance
email us here
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