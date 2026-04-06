Important Dates and Ceremony Information for the 2026 Astra TV Awards

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has revealed their timeline for the 2026 Astra TV Awards taking place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance has officially opened submissions for the 2026 Astra TV Awards. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, with the venue to be announced alongside the nominations on May 27, 2026.A 40-person nominating committee composed of actors, critics, entertainment journalists, directors, programmers, producers, writers, and other industry professionals will determine this year’s nominees.There will be ten nominees in each category. This pre-set number, which continues from last year, is designed to ensure that all platforms—Broadcast, Cable, and Streaming—are represented. In each category, the television nominating committee will select three nominees from a Broadcast Network series, three from a Cable series, and four from a Streaming series.Additionally, this year’s ceremony will feature six honorary awards, with outreach to networks and talent representatives set to begin within the next one to two weeks. This year’s proposed honorary awards include Timeless, Trailblazer, Ensemble Spotlight, TV Icon, Virtuoso, and TV Breakout Star.Lastly, there is a single submission fee of $300 per title which includes eligibility across all applicable categories, including acting, directing, and writing. More information about submissions, along with full eligibility criteria for the Astra TV Awards, is available at AstraSubmissions.com . Winners will be revealed and honored at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on June 13, 2026.A full list of eligible categories for the 2026 Astra TV Awards can be found below:Series CategoriesBest Animated SeriesBest Anime SeriesBest Comedy SeriesBest Documentary or Nonfiction SeriesBest Documentary TV MovieBest Drama SeriesBest Limited Series or TV MovieBest Nonfiction SeriesBest Reality Competition SeriesBest Reality SeriesBest Stand-Up Comedy or Variety SpecialBest Variety SeriesPerformance CategoriesBest Cast Ensemble in a Comedy SeriesBest Cast Ensemble in a Drama SeriesBest Cast Ensemble in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Performance by an Actress in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by an Actor in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by an Actress in a Drama SeriesBest Performance by an Actor in a Drama SeriesBest Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesBest Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesBest Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Performance by a Guest Actor in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by a Guest Actress in a Comedy SeriesBest Performance by a Guest Actor in a Drama SeriesBest Performance by a Guest Actress in a Drama SeriesBest Lead Voice-Over Performance in an Anime or Animated SeriesBest Supporting Voice-Over Performance in an Anime or Animated SeriesWriting and Directing CategoriesBest Writing in a Comedy SeriesBest Writing in a Drama SeriesBest Writing in a Limited Series or TV MovieBest Direction in a Comedy SeriesBest Direction in a Drama SeriesBest Direction in a Limited Series or TV MovieAbout the Astra TV AwardsThe Astras celebrate and honor exceptional creativity in television. As one of the first awards bodies to distinguish between Broadcast Networks, Cable, and Streaming platforms, the Astras take pride in crafting categories that reflect the evolving television landscape. Their mission is to recognize excellence in television while celebrating the diverse range of stories told across all platforms and networks.For more information, please visit TheAstras.com and follow us on social media:X: @TheAstraAwardsFacebook: @TheAstraAwardsInstagram: @hollywoodcreativeallianceYouTube: @TheAstraAwardsPress ContactsLee Meltzer ConsultingLee MeltzerLee@leemeltzerconsulting.com

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