The Nominees for the Inaugural Astra Book Awards Have Been Revealed

Over 65 books have been nominated across 16 different categories

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Creative Alliance is proud to announce the nominees for their first ever Astra Book Awards, celebrating a remarkable year in literature across a wide range of genres and voices.From compelling memoirs and thought-provoking fiction to romantic fantasy and standout debut titles, this year’s nominees reflect the depth, diversity, and cultural impact of storytelling today.The 2026 Astra Book Awards is slated to take place on April 20, 2026 at Castaways in Burbank. The ceremony will bring together authors, publishers, and industry professionals for an evening honoring literature from all over the world.All of the nominated books will be eligible to win the Book of the Year award, which will be revealed at the ceremony on April 20th.Tickets to attend the awards ceremony are now available for purchase by visiting the Astra Book Awards website.Best Celebrity Book:Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself by David ArchuletaEternally Electric: The Message in My Music by Debbie GibsonKids, Wait Till You Hear This! Hardcover by Liza MinnelliYou with the Sad Eyes by Christina ApplegateBest Children’s Book:I'm So Happy You're Here: A Celebration of Library Joy by Mychal ThreetsI am Rebel by Ross MontgomeryThe Dawn of Adonis by Phil EarleX Marks the Haunt by Lindsay CurrieBest Comic Book:Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz CampAbsolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly ThompsonThe Power Fantasy #1 Book by Kieron GillenUltimate Endgame #1 by Deniz CampBest Debut:Lenswoman in Love: A Novel of the 1960s & '70s by Kim Gottlieb-WalkerOf the Holy Trinity by Dani LenOne Fall by Joe MaldonadoThe Best Man: Unfinished Business by Malcolm D. Lee with Jayne AllenBest Fantasy:Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. SchwabKatabasis by Rebecca F. KuangThe Midnight Carousel by Fiza Saeed McLynnThe Way of Lucherium by Christopher J. RzihaBest Fiction:My Friends by Fredrik BackmanSomething in the Water by Phyllis R. DixonThe Capricious Nature of Being by Richard PlinkeYour Tomorrow Was Today by Oyindamola DosunmuBest Historical Fiction:Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins ReidCleopatra by Saara El-ArifiGreat Big Beautiful Life by Emily HenryThe Luckiest Fool on Earth: The Twisted Yarn of America's Greatest Flagpole Sitter, Alvin "Shipwreck" Kelly by Phillip S RobertsBest Horror:Dollface by Lindy RyanPlay Nice by Rachel HarrisonThe Bewitching by Silvia Moreno-GarciaWitchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady HendrixBest Humor:Adult Braces: Driving Myself Sane by Lindy WestA Little Trickerie by Rosanna PikeThat's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You by Elyse MyersVera, or Faith by Gary ShteyngartBest LGBTQ+:A Lady for All Seasons by TJ AlexanderAnd So It Was for Mary by Aaron DeniusBlack Flame by Gretchen Felker-MartinThe Shots You Take by Rachel ReidBest Memoir:Awakenings in Real Life by Dan CohenLife Is Lifey: The A to Z's of Navigating Life's Messy Middle by Sarah ShahiMy Good Life by Gregory M LeeThe House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom by Shari FrankeBest Mystery & Thriller:Dear Debbie by Freida McFaddenMy Husband's Wife by Alice FeeneyNot Quite Dead Yet by Holly JacksonStrange Buildings by UkatuBest Romance:Anne of Avenue A by Audrey Bellezza & Emily HardingHow Freaking Romantic by Emily HardingReasons to Be Loved by You by Hannah BrownToo Good to Be True by Prajakta KoliBest Romantasy:Alchemised by SenLinYuBrimstone by Callie HartDevour the Snake: A Captain Hook, Crocodile, and Wendy Darling Reimagining by Nikki St. CroweOnyx Storm by Rebecca YarrosBest Science-Fiction:Shroud by Adrian TchaikovskyThe Book of Lost Hours by Hayley GelfusoThe Compound by Aisling RawleWhen the Moon Hits Your Eye by John ScalziBest Young Adult:Fake Skating by Lynn PainterSunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne CollinsThis Ain't Our First Rodeo by Liara TamaniWe Fell Apart by E.LockhartAbout The Astra Awards:The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA’s mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.Follow The Astras on social media:X: @TheAstraAwardsFacebook: @TheAstraAwardsInstagram: @hollywoodcreativeallianceYouTube: @TheAstraAwardsTikTok: @TheAstraAwards###Press Contact:Lee MeltzerLee Meltzer Consultinglee@leemeltzerconsulting.com

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