Rebecca Yarros, Debbie Gibson, and Sarah Shahi are among the winners of the inaugural Astra Book Awards

The Inaugural Astra Book Awards celebrates 17 winners including Rebecca Yarros, Malcolm D. Lee, Sarah Shahi, Debbie Gibson, Lindy Ryan and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Astra Awards Announce Winners for the Inaugural Astra Book Awards“Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros Wins Book of the YearThe Hollywood Creative Alliance announced the winners of the inaugural Astra Book Awards, celebrating excellence in literature across a wide range of genres. Hosted by Elyssa Phillips, the ceremony streamed virtually on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel, bringing together authors and audiences from across the globe.Originally planned as an in-person event in Los Angeles, the Astra Book Awards transitioned to a virtual format to better accommodate nominees residing across the United States and internationally. The digital ceremony provided an inclusive platform to honor this year’s exceptional literary achievements. You can watch the full ceremony by visiting the official Astra Awards YouTube Channel.The evening’s top honor, Book of the Year, was awarded to Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros.2026 Astra Book Awards Winners & NomineesBest Celebrity BookDevout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself – David ArchuletaWinner: Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music – Debbie GibsonKids, Wait Till You Hear This! – Liza MinnelliYou with the Sad Eyes – Christina ApplegateBest Children’s BookWinner: I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Celebration of Library Joy – Mychal ThreetsI Am Rebel – Ross MontgomeryThe Dawn of Adonis – Phil EarleX Marks the Haunt – Lindsay CurrieBest Comic BookAbsolute Martian Manhunter #1 – Deniz Camp & Javier RodríguezWinner: Absolute Wonder Woman #1 – Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire & Becca CareyThe Power Fantasy #1 – Kieron GillenUltimate Endgame #1 – Deniz CampBest Debut BookLenswoman in Love – Kim Gottlieb-WalkerOf the Holy Trinity – Dani LenOne Fall – Joe MaldonadoWinner: The Best Man: Unfinished Business – Malcolm D. Lee with Jayne AllenBest Fantasy BookBury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil – V. E. SchwabKatabasis – Rebecca F. KuangWinner: The Midnight Carousel – Fiza Saeed McLynnThe Way of Lucherium – Christopher J. RzihaBest Fiction BookMy Friends – Fredrik BackmanWinner: Something in the Water – Phyllis R. DixonThe Capricious Nature of Being – Richard PlinkeYour Tomorrow Was Today – Oyindamola DosunmuBest Historical Fiction BookWinner: Atmosphere – Taylor Jenkins ReidCleopatra – Saara El-ArifiGreat Big Beautiful Life – Emily HenryThe Luckiest Fool on Earth – Phillip S RobertsBest Horror BookWinner: Dollface – Lindy RyanPlay Nice – Rachel HarrisonThe Bewitching – Silvia Moreno-GarciaWitchcraft for Wayward Girls – Grady HendrixBest Humor BookAdult Braces – Lindy WestA Little Trickerie – Rosanna PikeWinner: That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You – Elyse MyersVera, or Faith – Gary ShteyngartBest LGBTQ+ BookA Lady for All Seasons – TJ AlexanderAnd So It Was for Mary – Aaron DeniusBlack Flame – Gretchen Welker-MartinWinner: The Shots You Take – Rachel ReidBest MemoirAwakenings in Real Life – Dan CohenWinner: Life Is Lifey: The A to Z’s of Navigating Life’s Messy Middle – Sarah ShahiMy Good Life – Gregory M LeeThe House of My Mother – Shari FrankeBest Mystery & Thriller BookWinner: Dear Debbie – Freida McFaddenMy Husband’s Wife – Alice FeeneyNot Quite Dead Yet – Holly JacksonStrange Buildings – UkatuBest Romance BookAnne of Avenue A – Audrey BellezzaHow Freaking Romantic – Emily HardingReasons to Be Loved by You – Hannah BrownWinner: Too Good to Be True – Prajakta KoliBest Romantasy BookWinner: Alchemised – SenLinYuBrimstone – Callie HartDevour the Snake – Nikki St. CroweOnyx Storm – Rebecca YarrosBest Science Fiction BookShroud – Adrian TchaikovskyThe Book of Lost Hours – Hayley GelfusoThe Compound – Aisling RawleWinner: When the Moon Hits Your Eye – John ScalziBest Young Adult BookFake Skating – Lynn PainterSunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne CollinsThis Ain’t Our First Rodeo – Liara TamaniWinner: We Fell Apart – E. LockhartBook of the YearOnyx Storm by Rebecca YarrosThe Astra Book Awards mark the Hollywood Creative Alliance’s continued expansion into new areas of storytelling, building on its established presence in film, television, and podcasting. With a growing and diverse membership of critics, journalists, and industry professionals, the organization remains committed to recognizing excellence across all forms of entertainment.For more information, visit AstraBookAwards.com and join the conversation using #AstraBookAwards.Media Contact:Astra Awards OfficeAwards@TheAstras.com

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