Improving Roads Across New York State

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Our crews have worked tirelessly this winter keeping our roads clear for New Yorkers during a brutally cold, snow and ice-filled winter. Now, as the weather transitions, we are moving from fighting snow and ice to carrying out one of the most robust construction programs in recent memory - anchored by record infrastructure and paving investments from Governor Hochul. Our forces are ready to kick construction into high gear in the coming months, with thousands of miles of smoother rides ahead for people in every region of the state.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to investing in critical infrastructure projects across our 570-mile system, ensuring we keep our vital network modernized and reliable. With more than $1 billion in anticipated construction projects and a historic five-year capital plan that will resurface roughly 60 percent of our highway system, these investments are strengthening safety, reliability and the overall travel experience for millions of motorists. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued support and commitment to investing in infrastructure that keeps New York moving.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The colder the winter, the more work that lies ahead to keep our roads reliable and safe. I want to thank Governor Hochul for tackling potholes head-on, our road crews for their efforts to repair our roadways, and the entire team at NYSDOT for prioritizing the safety of drivers across New York. I’m especially pleased to see these projects will be starting in the coming weeks, especially those impacting my constituents here in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Investing in pavement rehabilitation of our roadways ensures that they remain safe and sustainable for all users. Roads and infrastructure that are maintained and strengthened help encourage statewide commerce and travel. Here’s to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to providing and maintaining our transportation system in New York.”

In addition, Governor Hochul highlighted that this week is the official start of paving season in New York, as NYSDOT crews commence the most ambitious year of road improvements in state history. Last October, the Governor announced record state investment to dozens of vital state roadways across New York State during the 2026 construction season. Leveraging the $800 million secured in the FY26 Executive Budget to augment the final two years of its five-year Capital Plan, NYSDOT will invest more than $600 million in more than 180 paving projects across the state to be completed in the upcoming paving season.

These projects, which total almost 2,150 lane miles, are in addition to the paving initiatives already scheduled as part of NYSDOT’s core programs and, taken together, represent the most ambitious annual road resurfacing program conducted in state history, totaling more than 4,000 lane miles of renewed pavement to give New York drivers a smoother, safer ride.