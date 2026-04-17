Start of Construction on Bronx Housing Complex Pool

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on the Haffen Park Pool Complex in the Bronx, supported by a $5 million grant through the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative. The project will modernize the aging facility, improve accessibility and expand opportunities for safe, high-quality aquatic recreation for Bronx residents. Administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) and overseen by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, NY SWIMS provides competitive matching grants that help communities build and improve swimming facilities across the state.

“Investments like NY SWIMS are helping communities expand access to safe places for families to get outside and swim,” Governor Hochul said. “This project at Haffen Park will transform a long-standing recreational center into a modern, accessible facility that will continue to serve Bronx families for generations to come. Through our Unplug and Play initiative, we are continuing to create opportunities for New Yorkers to stay active, connect with their communities and enjoy the outdoors.”

The $13.4 million project, led by the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, will fully reconstruct key elements of the Haffen Park Pool Complex, including bathhouse buildings, pool infrastructure and public amenities. The project will deliver upgraded locker rooms, showers, restrooms and lighting, along with improvements to finishes, furnishings and mechanical systems.

The reconstruction will also include a fully accessible public entrance, ADA-compliant pathways throughout the facility, and enhanced access to the wading pool area. Additional upgrades include a reconstructed pool deck, new filtration systems, improved landscaping and the creation of flexible public spaces for recreation and seating, while preserving historic design elements of the site.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Through NY SWIMS, New York State is making strategic investments in community infrastructure that expand access to safe, modern aquatic facilities. The reconstruction of the Haffen Park Pool Complex will provide a more accessible, resilient and welcoming space for Bronx residents, and we are proud to partner with New York City Parks to help deliver this important project.”

New York City Department of Parks & Recreation Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said, “For the past fifty years Haffen Pool has been a cornerstone of summer life in the East Bronx, but it hasn’t seen a major upgrade until today. This project is about more than modernizing a facility — it's about delivering a safe, accessible and welcoming space where New Yorkers can cool off, connect with their community and learn important water safety skills. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and the NYC Mayor’s Office for making these important upgrades possible.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Seeing the Haffen Pool project move forward is an exciting step for the Bronx community and a great example of Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS initiative in action. This investment will create a safe, modern and accessible space where families can swim, stay active, and connect outdoors. We’re proud to partner with DASNY and New York City to deliver a project that expands access and strengthens community health and wellness.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “The NY SWIMS Initiative is a crucial program ensuring swim safety instruction is available in all our communities, particularly those that lack access to pools. Today’s pool complex groundbreaking marks a significant milestone, as it is the first of many steps towards revitalizing and updating the entirety of Haffen Park. The full reconstruction of Haffen will give families a recreation space that better serves the community and illustrates that when we all work together, we can get things done. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation, DASNY, Senator Jamaal Bailey and Councilman Kevin Riley for their continued partnership and dedication to the Northeast Bronx community.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “The New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative is a vital investment to expand access to safe swimming facilities across the state. As the Senator representing the 29th Senate District including parts of the South Bronx, I am thrilled about the $5 million dollar grant for the modernization of the Haffen Park Pool Complex. This vital investment will expand much-needed opportunities for safe, high-quality aquatic recreation for Bronx residents. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for working on this important initiative.”

State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, “The groundbreaking of the Haffen Park Pool Complex Reconstruction Project marks a significant investment in the health, safety, and joy of our community. Parks and pools are more than just recreational spaces; they are the heart of our neighborhoods where families gather, and memories are made. By revitalizing this infrastructure, we are ensuring that Bronx residents have access to the high-quality facilities they deserve to use for generations to come.”

New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in advancing the NY SWIMS initiative and DASNY for administering this critical investment to move the Haffen Park Pool project forward reflects strong collaboration across city and state partners working toward a shared goal. In partnership with Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, the Mayor’s Office and in coordination with our city and state agency partners, we are building on a nearly $70 million investment in Haffen Park that will deliver long-overdue improvements and expand access to safe, high-quality recreational space for Northeast Bronx families for generations to come.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “Access to safe, modern recreational spaces is essential to the health and well-being of our communities, and this investment in Haffen Park ensures our families have accessible public spaces. This project transforms a longstanding community space in the Northeast Bronx into a safer, more inclusive aquatic facility for residents of all ages, while revitalizing existing neighborhood infrastructure and expanding opportunities for youth and families to stay active, cool off in the summer months, and connect in a recreational space built for them. Thank you to NYC Parks, Governor Kathy Hochul, NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, the Mayor's Office, my colleagues in government and our city and state agencies for recognizing the importance of investing in our green spaces and expanding access to this vital resource for our Northeast Bronx community.”

Through two rounds of the NY SWIMS, New York State has awarded $200 million to support 57 projects that expand access to safe, modern swimming facilities and strengthen recreation infrastructure statewide. The second round of funding awarded more than $63 million to 21 projects, representing over $87 million in total construction investment and leveraging nearly $25 million in local and philanthropic contributions.

NY SWIMS supports projects that modernize or build aquatic facilities, including pools, bathhouses, mechanical systems, accessibility upgrades and supporting infrastructure. Projects are evaluated based on community need, public benefit and readiness for implementation.

The program is part of Governor Hochul’s broader Unplug and Play initiative, which invests in community recreation infrastructure and encourages families to spend more time active and outdoors. These investments help communities respond to extreme heat, expand opportunities for swim instruction and provide safe, welcoming public spaces for year-round and seasonal use.