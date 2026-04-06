This May: One Session with a Certified Coach. One Donation. Endless Impact.

A one-hour session will automatically benefit a nonprofit organization

Certified, professional coaches in fields ranging from leadership, career development, wellness and nutrition donate their time to support Coaching for Causes

The goal of coaching is to unlock an individual’s potential and maximize their personal or professional growth. ” — Caroline Lenher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you ever thought about working with a certified professional personal coach to make a meaningful career move, become a better leader, improve your overall wellness, or live a more balanced life, May is your opportunity to take a test drive while supporting causes that make our world and communities a better place.More than a dozen certified coaches are donating their time and expertise to offer one-on-one coaching sessions in exchange for charitable donations through Coaching for Causes, the charitable coaching initiative founded by professional development and career coach Caroline Lenher, PCC.Now is the time to sign up for a session with the coach of your choosing to meet either virtually or in-person in May. When people visit CoachingforCauses .com, they will see the full range of coaching specialties, a simple way to sign up for a session and select the charity of choice.Entering its fifth year, “Coaching for Causes” is becoming increasingly popular as more individuals recognize the benefits of one-on-one professional coaching,” said Lenher.“The goal of coaching is to unlock an individual’s potential and maximize their personal or professional growth. It is about finding purpose, creating connection, and transformation. Whether it is helping someone gain clarity, navigate challenges, or step into their potential, every coaching session can create a ripple effect of change,” Lenher said.Past attendees have said this two-faceted opportunity – to support a cause and explore the benefits of a coach – opened their doors to life-changing opportunities.“If you’re wondering whether a ‘one-off’ coaching session can make an impact – it can. I came away with a new clarity about my own thoughts and feelings about my situation, as well as some tangible next steps to implement to continue working through it,” said Jinnie S.Coaching for Causes is built on two core principles—being of service and making a difference. Coaching for Causes supports individuals by helping them find the tools they need to achieve, empower, and shine. In turn, a participant’s minimum donation of $75 goes directly to their selected Coaching for Causes nonprofit.This year’s initiative supports a wide range of causes — from health-related nonprofits like the American Brain Tumor Association and Fight Colorectal Cancer to community-driven organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles and My Friend’s Place, as well as global efforts like Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen. See the full list of participating nonprofits below.Just as Coaching for Causes inspires and equips its clients to grow, the organization itself has evolved from a spark to a bonfire, expanding from a single-coach operation into a movement that brings together a group of passionate professionals. What began with Lenher’s idea to honor her father has now brought together 17 coaches in 2026, all united by the desire to give back through their work.For more information, visit www.coachingforcauses.com and follow Coaching for Causes on LinkedIn, on Instagram @coachingforcauses and on Facebook @coaching4Causes.Participating Nonprofits Include:● Access2Success● Alzheimer’s Association● American Brain Tumor Association● Brasser Center for BRCA● Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles● Boston Children’s Hospital● Doctors Without Borders● Fifty for the Fallen● Leukemia & Lymphoma Society● Malala Fund● Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute● Mary’s Place● My Friend’s Place● Ocean Conservancy● Project Street Vet● Raise the Barr● SAGE● Sierra Club● Susan G. Komen● Visions Global Empowerment● World Central Kitchen

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