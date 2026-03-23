ALAMEDA CORRIDOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE EXERCISE COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY

Multiple Los Angeles fire agencies and the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority conduct emergency drill in Alameda train trench.

The types of scenarios we trained on in the Alameda Corridor today can be extremely high-risk.” — Deputy Fire Chief Reginald Donald, Compton Fire

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority ( ACTA ) successfully completed its annual emergency training exercise in collaboration with multiple fire department agencies. First responders received training on potential emergent scenarios involving a large-scale fire, hazardous material incident and an injured person inside the Corridor trench.“The annual emergency training exercise is critically important to ensuring coordination and safety in the event of an emergency along the Alameda Corridor,” said Michael Leue, Chief Executive Officer of ACTA. “The drill is a result of months of coordination across agencies to ensure we equip our first responders with the knowledge, tools and experience to navigate crises in the Alameda Corridor’s unique environment.”The Alameda Corridor is a 20-mile-long rail “expressway” that connects cargo from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the centralized rail yards near downtown Los Angeles, before heading onto regional and national transport. The Corridor has moved more than 100 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of multi-modal cargo, and its centerpiece is a mid-corridor trench. The 30-foot-deep trench carries cargo below grade to separate freight trains from street traffic and passenger trains, eliminating at-grade crossings and improving efficiency.Today’s drill involved representatives from Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Compton Fire Department, Long Beach Fire Department, Montebello Fire Department, Downey Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs HazMat, Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway and representatives of ACTA.More than 150 fire, police, and other emergency services personnel took part in today’s training exercise along a one-block section of the Corridor in the City of Compton. Crews had an opportunity to cut open the inside of a rail car to simulate extinguishing a fire. First responders also geared up in hazmat suits to address a chlorine spill from a chemical tanker car and extracted a dummy from the trench using a crane and stretcher. By conducting the drill on Sunday morning, disruptions to the daily flow of cargo were minimized.“The types of scenarios we trained on in the Alameda Corridor today can be extremely high-risk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Reginald Donald, Compton Fire. “Being able to equip our crews with invaluable knowledge and firsthand experience is critically important to maintaining their safety, as well as the safety of communities surrounding the Corridor. It’s great to see so many agencies work together in pursuit of a safer Alameda Corridor.”About Alameda Corridor Transportation Authority (ACTA)ACTA is the intergovernmental agency formed under the joint-powers authority of the cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach that oversees the dedicated section of railway from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to downtown Los Angeles (the “Corridor”). The $2+ billion Corridor project successfully improved conditions in once-impacted communities by consolidating three circuitous rail routes into a single route along Alameda Street. This direct route enables trains to operate efficiently at 40 mph and eliminates over 200 at-grade crossings. The Corridor provides capacity for trains to handle cargo by rail rather than trucks, which reduces congestion on regional freeways. These rail transportation improvements lead to economic benefits, improved community conditions, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced safety. For more about ACTA services, please check our website for more details.Videos and photos are here

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