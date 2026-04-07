NJCAA Launches First-Ever Academic Eligibility Clearinghouse in Partnership with Honest Game

The official Audit Guarantee Report presented by Honest Game

New national system supports 500+ member colleges with real-time eligibility tracking, audit readiness and compliance automation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has officially launched the first-ever Academic Eligibility Clearinghouse for two-year colleges, powered by Honest Game Serving more than 500 member institutions nationwide, the new clearinghouse is designed to streamline academic eligibility processes, reduce compliance risk and modernize the way colleges manage student-athlete certification.Historically, NJCAA member colleges have managed eligibility through decentralized, manual processes that create inefficiencies and increase the risk of audit findings. The new system introduces a centralized, digital approach that provides institutions with real-time eligibility tracking, proactive alerts and a fully audit-ready infrastructure.A key feature of the initiative is the Audit Guarantee, a first-of-its-kind model in which teams marked as “cleared” through the Honest Game platform are considered audit-ready, significantly reducing administrative burden and uncertainty for member colleges.“This is a major step forward for our member institutions,” said Jeff White, chief legal officer & sr. vice president of the NJCAA. “We are committed to providing tools that improve efficiency, support compliance and ultimately better serve our student-athletes.”Honest Game’s platform includes fillable eligibility forms, automated alerts, centralized documentation and built-in support for FERPA-compliant data handling. The system is designed to be easier than traditional processes, allowing athletic departments to shift from reactive compliance to proactive eligibility management.“Colleges have been asking for a more efficient, reliable way to manage eligibility,” said Kim Michelson, co-founder and CEO of Honest Game. “This is about creating a system that not only protects institutions, but also ensures student-athletes stay on track and eligible.”The NJCAA Academic Eligibility Clearinghouse is now live for member institutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.