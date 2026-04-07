Mina Mar Group Introduces Structured Capital Advisory Solutions for Public Companies

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group announced the introduction of structured capital advisory solutions designed to support publicly traded companies in addressing evolving liquidity and capital planning needs.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to assist small-cap and growth-stage issuers that may encounter timing gaps between financing events or require additional flexibility in managing their capital structure. The offering focuses on advisory-driven strategies that align capital needs with longer-term corporate objectives.

Mina Mar Group stated that the solutions provide companies with alternative approaches to capital access, particularly in market environments where traditional financing channels may be less accessible or slower to execute.

The firm indicated that these strategies may support a range of corporate activities, including operational planning, business development initiatives, and capital structure optimisation. The approach is designed to help companies maintain continuity while evaluating broader financing or strategic opportunities.

“Access to well-structured capital strategies remains an important consideration for public companies operating in dynamic market conditions,” said Miro Zecevic, CEO and President of Mina Mar Group. “Advisory-based solutions can provide additional flexibility as companies evaluate their capital planning strategies.”

Mina Mar Group noted that the initiative is part of its broader platform, which includes Regulation A+ advisory, investor relations services, and business development consulting. The firm works with public and private companies across multiple industries to support capital formation and market positioning.

The company indicated that it will continue to expand its advisory capabilities in response to evolving market conditions and the growing demand for flexible capital strategies.

About Mina Mar Group

Mina Mar Group is a financial advisory firm providing services related to capital markets consulting, Regulation A+ offerings, investor relations, and business development strategies. The firm supports public and private companies in capital formation and strategic growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Mina Mar Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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