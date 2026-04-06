Electroninks to Showcase Advanced Metallization Solutions at Productronica India 2026

Company to highlight MOD ink innovations enabling scalable EMI shielding and next-generation semiconductor packaging

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced its participation in Productronica India 2026 from April 8-10, 2026. The company will highlight its latest advancements in metal organic decomposition (MOD) ink technology for high-performance electronics manufacturing. Representing Electroninks at the event will be Maneesh Gupta, who will engage with customers, partners, and industry stakeholders to discuss how additive metallization is transforming traditional manufacturing approaches across semiconductor packaging and electronics assembly. Attendees can visit Electroninks at the India Expo Mart (IEML) at booth H15.G45 in Hall No. 15.Productronica India serves as a key platform for the electronics manufacturing ecosystem across Asia, bringing together industry leaders focused on advancing production technologies, materials innovation, and scalable manufacturing solutions. Electroninks’ presence underscores its continued investment in expanding its global footprint and supporting regional demand for next-generation packaging technologies.“At events like Productronica India, we’re seeing strong interest from manufacturers looking to move beyond conventional metallization processes,” said Maneesh Gupta, Representative of Electroninks. “As device architectures become more complex and performance requirements increase, there is a clear need for solutions that can deliver both precision and scalability. Our MOD ink platform is designed to meet those needs while simplifying manufacturing workflows.”Enabling Advanced Packaging and EMI Shielding at Scale:At the event, Electroninks will showcase its portfolio of silver-based MOD inks, which enable additive metallization for applications including electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, backside metallization, and advanced interconnect formation.Unlike traditional vacuum-based deposition methods, Electroninks’ MOD inks support atmospheric processing and can be integrated into a range of deposition techniques, including spray and inkjet systems. This approach enables highly uniform, conformal metal coverage across complex three-dimensional geometries, while reducing energy consumption and process complexity. This also offers much lower CAPEX at higher UPH, and modularity in NPI and production lines, which can be advantageous as OSATs and fabs scale.The company’s technology is particularly well-suited for emerging System-in-Package (SiP) architectures and high-frequency applications, where conventional line-of-sight processes such as sputtering face increasing limitations in sidewall coverage and feature-level uniformity.By enabling additive, recon-free metallization approaches, Electroninks’ solutions also support reduced chip spacing and higher integration density, addressing key challenges in next-generation electronics design.Driving Regional Engagement and Industry Collaboration:As demand for advanced electronics manufacturing continues to grow across India and the broader Asia-Pacific region, Electroninks is focused on building strong partnerships with local manufacturers, equipment providers, and ecosystem players.Productronica India provides an opportunity for the company to engage directly with industry leaders exploring new approaches to improve yield, reduce cost, and scale production for high-performance devices.Attendees are invited to connect with Maneesh Gupta during the event to learn more about Electroninks’ technology platform and explore collaboration opportunities.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

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