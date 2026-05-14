Soane Materials to Showcase Next-Generation Solid Consumer Care Platform at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026

Liz Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of Cleaning Products

Soane to present on bio-based, biodegradable matrix technology engineered to elevate performance and sustainability across solid-format consumer care products

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced that Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel, business development director for SoaneClean at Soane Materials, will present at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 , one of the beauty and personal care industry’s leading ingredient and formulation events. The presentation will take place on May 19, 2026, from 9:35 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. at the Javits Center Main Stage exhibit hall in New York City.The session, titled “Rethinking Solid Formats: This Sheet Just Hits Different,” will explore how next-generation material science can help consumer care brands transition beyond traditional liquid formulations without sacrificing sensorial experience, product performance, or formulation flexibility.As sustainability pressures continue to reshape the consumer care industry, brands are increasingly evaluating alternatives to water-heavy liquid products and single-use plastic packaging. Solid formats have emerged as a promising path forward because they reduce shipping weight, lower packaging waste, and improve transportation efficiency. However, many early solid-format products have struggled to match the premium experience consumers expect from liquid-based systems.During the session, Elizabeth will introduce a bio-based, biodegradable, water-activated matrix platform engineered to support high active loading across a wide range of consumer care applications. This platform is designed to accommodate surfactants, emollients, conditioners, fragrances, and other functional ingredients while maintaining the performance and sensory characteristics consumers associate with premium liquid products.“Many existing solid formats force formulators into difficult compromises between sustainability, performance, and cost,” said Elizabeth Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director, SoaneClean at Soane Materials. “This presentation focuses on how advanced materials engineering can help eliminate those tradeoffs and create scalable solid-format systems that better align with consumer expectations, changing regulatory landscapes, and corporate sustainability goals.”The presentation will examine how tunable matrix chemistry can support applications including body wash, facial cleansing, hand soap, shampoo, wipes, dishwashing, hard-surface cleaning, and laundry products. Attendees will also gain insight into the broader sustainability implications of solid formats, including reduced transportation emissions, biodegradability advantages, and alignment with evolving ESG initiatives across the consumer-packaged goods sector.In addition to discussing formulation flexibility and sensorial optimization, the session will provide a technical overview of the underlying material science enabling next-generation solid systems. The company will also address how these platforms can help manufacturers develop differentiated products that balance sustainability objectives with consumer demand for premium product experiences.Soane Materials develops advanced material technologies designed to help consumer product companies create more sustainable, high-performance formulations across home and personal care applications.For manufacturers evaluating regulatory exposure, retailer compliance positioning, or next-generation product development, the company offers a direct transition path.Licensing conversations are now open. For more information, visit www.soanematerials.com ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. Soane Materials is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

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