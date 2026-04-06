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Brandon Carmody 'AI' is released worldwide

Brandon Carmody's "AI" rips the band aid off the most controversial topic of our time artificial intelligence.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Carmody's "AI" rips the band aid off the most controversial topic of our time artificial intelligence. This record takes you on a 70's rock journey learning all about AI's origins, enhancements to every day living and those who are sounding the alarm. Join Brandon in one last 70's disco dance party before the robots push the button. Available on Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and more.

WHO: Brandon Carmody

WHAT: "AI" CD Listening Party

WHEN: April 13, 2026 6PM

WHERE: Music Millennium
3158 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

-300 signed posters!
-300 flash drives with 3 albums!
-Get your photo with Brandon Carmody!

Brandon Carmody
Brandon Carmody
+1 888-268-0784
email us here
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Brandon Carmody "AI"

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Brandon Carmody 'AI' is released worldwide

Distribution channels: Music Industry


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