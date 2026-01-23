BRANDON CARMODY CELEBRATES FOUR DECADES OF MUSIC WITH MAGNUM OPUS 'THE CUTTING ROOM FLOOR'

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portland-based actor and musician Brandon Carmody officially unveils 'The Cutting Room Floor', a breathtaking 50-song retrospective capturing 40 years of creative evolution. Spanning from his first compositions written at age 10 to his present-day mastery, this collection serves as a vibrant diary of a life dedicated to the arts.'The Cutting Room Floor' reimagines Carmody’s earliest keyboard melodies as lush 70’s rock ballads. Tracks like 'Paper Boy' transport listeners to 1988, reflecting his youthful determination. As the lyrics vividly recount: “I'd be pedal to the metal dead tired of dawn / Getting all the papers out / They know that I'm on the run”.The album also marks a historic moment for Carmody, featuring 'Coming Out', the first musical exploration of his journey as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. A frequent performer for Pride NW, Carmody uses his platform to foster deep connection, with listeners praising the record’s raw, transformative honesty.This release bridges the gap between Carmody’s storied "band era" and his sophisticated solo production. By integrating themes of resilience and growth, he ensures that 'The Cutting Room Floor' is not just a look back, but a bold step forward for an artist who continues to reinvent himself.

