Hosted.com Introduces Website Builder to Support SMEs Creating Websites Without Coding

Hosted.com’s Website Builder Add-on Simplifies Site Creation & Management Hosted.com’s Drag-and-Drop Website Builder Tools Allow Businesses to Design Websites Without Coding Website Builder Integrated with Hosted.com’s cPanel Web Hosting Services

Hosted.com’s Website Builder add-on is designed to help SMEs and startups create and manage professional websites without coding.

Small businesses want to build their own websites, but web development tools can be time-consuming and costly. Hosted.com's Website Builder offers an easy, affordable way to create and manage sites.” — Wayne Diamond

CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted.com’s Website Builder provides a drag-and-drop editor designed to help freelancers, startups, and SMEs create and manage websites without needing prior coding or web design experience. The tool is available as an add-on to the company’s Web Hosting plans without requiring additional software or application downloads.As more businesses look to build and manage their own sites internally, platforms that reduce complexity while maintaining flexibility and cost-effectiveness have become increasingly common.Hosted.com’s Website Builder has been created to give businesses of all sizes the tools they need to design and launch sites through an intuitive, web-based visual interface. This enables customers of all skill levels to create a professional, fully functional site and manage content directly on-screen, without downloading additional software.The platform includes more than 200 fully customizable templates designed for different industries and purposes. Clients are able to change layouts, colors, and content to match their branding and industry or specialty without needing to learn how to code or the often highly specialized skills required for web development.The text, images, widgets, and sections can be added and adjusted using the drag-and-drop editor, which gives live previews of the changes as they are made.This approach allows site owners to see the adjustments instantly while editing, making it easier to experiment and organize content before publishing.Customers can start with a small site and add pages and features as their needs change, allowing businesses to expand without moving to another plan or needing a complete redesign.“Many small businesses want to build their own websites, but traditional development tools have a steep learning curve and can be very time-consuming, not to mention costly if developers need to be hired. Our Website Builder provides a simplified option so businesses can create and maintain their sites more easily,” said Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com.Several features are included to support website development and management.The templates are mobile-friendly and automatically adapt to different screen sizes. This responsive design allows websites to display properly on desktops, smartphones and tablets, which is increasingly important as the majority of web traffic now comes from mobile devices and is a major ranking factor for SEO (Search Engine Optimization).Speaking of SEO, the platform also includes built-in analytics features that allow businesses to track engagement and site performance. These tools provide information on visitor behavior and traffic changes, helping identify areas where content or structure may need refining.For online stores, the Website Builder supports full e-commerce functionality. Businesses can create product listings, track inventory, and process payments through supported payment gateways.As an add-on to Hosted.com’s cPanel Web Hosting plans, sites created with the platform run on its high-performance infrastructure, which includes security features such as SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates, backups, intelligent malware protection and DDoS attack prevention, and a 99.9% Uptime Guarantee.Combining website creation tools with hosting and domain registration can simplify launching a website while helping businesses manage their services. This allows customers to manage their site design, hosting setup, and domains through a single account without having to coordinate with multiple providers and accounts.About Hosted.comHosted.com offers reliable domain registration, web hosting, and WordPress hosting services. The platform delivers secure, scalable, and easy-to-use website solutions for freelancers, content creators, startups, and businesses of all sizes.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond is the Founder and CEO of Hosted.com, with over 25 years of experience in the web hosting and domain services industry. He leads the company’s product strategy and operations, focusing on reliable hosting, strong security, and customer-focused website solutions

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