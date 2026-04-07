Fischer Identity to Engage Security Leaders at Security Insight Summit 2026

At the Security Insight Summit, we’re looking forward to engaging with leaders who are ready to move beyond patchwork solutions and take a more unified, continuous approach to identity governance.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced its participation in the Security Insight Summit North America, taking place April 13–15, 2026, at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.The Security Insight Summit brings together senior cybersecurity executives and technology leaders for focused, peer-driven discussions on today’s most pressing security challenges—from identity threats and zero trust strategies to governance, risk, and compliance. The event is designed to move beyond theory, enabling meaningful conversations around real-world solutions and measurable outcomes.Fischer Identity will be onsite to connect with security leaders navigating increasing complexity in identity governance—particularly as organizations struggle with fragmented systems, limited visibility, and growing risk tied to both human and non-human identities.“Identity has become the control plane for security, but too many organizations are still operating without full visibility or control,” said Bryan Leber , CEO at Fischer Identity. “At the Security Insight Summit, we’re looking forward to engaging with leaders who are ready to move beyond patchwork solutions and take a more unified, continuous approach to identity governance.”Fischer Identity’s platform enables organizations to:• Achieve complete visibility across all identities—human and machine• Automate access provisioning, governance, and compliance• Reduce reliance on costly customization and external consultants• Maintain full administrative control in cloud or hybrid environmentsWith a long-standing presence in complex industries such as higher education, healthcare, and enterprise IT, Fischer Identity brings a proven approach to simplifying identity while strengthening security posture.Attendees of the Security Insight Summit are encouraged to connect with Fischer Identity during the event to explore how modern IAM strategies can reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and support zero trust initiatives.To learn more about Security Insight Summit, visit: https://gdsgroup.com/events/physical-summit/security-insight-summit-physical-summit-na About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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