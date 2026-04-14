Fischer Identity to Present on Ethos and IAM Integration at Ellucian Live 2026

Our session will demonstrate how institutions can integrate Ethos with IAM in a way that reduces complexity and strengthens identity as a foundational component of digital transformation.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity, a leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, announced its participation in Ellucian Live 2026 , taking place April 19–22, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.Ellucian Live is a premier event for higher education institutions leveraging Ellucian technologies to drive student success, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. The conference brings together IT leaders, administrators, and solution providers to share insights, strategies, and innovations shaping the future of higher education.Fischer Identity will contribute to this year’s conference through a featured speaking session focused on the growing importance of integrating Ethos with Identity and Access Management frameworks:Session Title: Bridging Ethos and IAM: Building a Seamless IntegrationDate & Time: Tuesday, 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM MDTAs institutions expand their use of Ethos, many underestimate its impact on identity architecture and access governance. This session will explore effective strategies for integrating Ethos with IAM systems, helping institutions realize the full benefits of Ethos while maintaining security, compliance, and operational efficiency. Attendees will gain practical insights into avoiding common integration challenges and enabling a more unified identity ecosystem.“Higher education institutions are under increasing pressure to modernize their technology ecosystems while maintaining strong governance and security,” said Bryan Leber , CEO at Fischer Identity. “Our session will demonstrate how institutions can integrate Ethos with IAM in a way that reduces complexity and strengthens identity as a foundational component of digital transformation.” Mark Cox , Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity, added, “Ethos represents a powerful advancement for higher education, but its success depends on how effectively identity is integrated into the broader ecosystem. We look forward to sharing practical, real-world approaches that institutions can use to improve integration outcomes and long-term governance.”Fischer Identity has long recognized Ellucian’s vision for connected campus ecosystems and has developed deep integration with Ethos to support smoother transitions, improved identity governance, and enhanced user experiences across higher education environments.Conference attendees are encouraged to attend the session and engage with Fischer Identity to learn how modern IAM strategies can help eliminate identity silos, automate access management, and support scalable, future-ready infrastructure.To learn more about Ellucian Live 2026, visit: https://elive.ellucian.com/flow/ellucian/elive26/home/page/ellucianlive About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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