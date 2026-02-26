Fischer Identity to Exhibit at the 2026 NERCOMP Annual Conference

Higher education presents some of the most demanding IAM environments in any industry. Our platform was built to handle that complexity.” — Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity , a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the NERCOMP Annual Conference , taking place March 9–11, 2026, in Providence, Rhode Island. Fischer Identity, 2026 NERCOMP Annual Conference Supporter will be exhibiting at Booth #305.The NERCOMP Annual Conference, presented in partnership with EDUCAUSE , brings together higher education IT professionals, academic leaders, and technology partners to share best practices, collaborate on emerging challenges, and advance innovation across institutions throughout the Northeast and beyond.At Booth #305, Fischer Identity will be sharing information about its fully configurable, no-code IAM platform solutions designed to address the complex identity lifecycle demands of higher education. From automated onboarding and access provisioning to policy-based governance, audit readiness, and hybrid environment support, Fischer Identity helps institutions modernize IAM without the burden of lengthy implementations or custom development.“NERCOMP provides a valuable opportunity to engage directly with higher education technology leaders who are navigating increasingly complex identity challenges,” said Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations at Fischer Identity. “Higher education presents some of the most demanding IAM environments in any industry. Our platform was built to handle that complexity—delivering secure, scalable identity governance without custom code and without compromising flexibility.”With more than 20 years of experience supporting colleges, universities and other business entities, Fischer Identity continues to help institutions strengthen security, streamline operations, and align identity strategy with institutional goals.Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #305 to connect with Fischer Identity’s experts and learn how to future-proof identity programs while reducing operational overhead.To learn more about the NERCOMP Annual Conference, visit: https://events.educause.edu/nercomp-annual-conference/2026 About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

