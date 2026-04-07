Atlanta Surgeon on Pairing a Facelift with Other Surgeries

Dr. Thomas Lintner details which procedures pair well with facelift surgery for comprehensive results.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As facial aging can affect multiple areas at once, many patients are seeking more comprehensive solutions than a facelift alone can provide. According to Dr. Thomas Lintner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta , combining a facelift with complementary procedures can offer more balanced, natural-looking rejuvenation by addressing the face as a whole rather than focusing on a single concern.While a facelift can be highly effective for improving sagging skin and restoring contour along the cheeks and jawline, it does not typically address aging changes in the upper face or delicate eye area. Dr. Lintner explains that facial procedures such as eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) can be paired with a facelift to reduce puffiness, under-eye bags, and excess skin that contribute to a tired appearance. Similarly, a brow lift may be recommended to elevate drooping brows and smooth forehead lines, helping patients achieve a more refreshed and alert look.Another commonly combined procedure is a neck lift, which targets loose skin, muscle banding, and excess fat beneath the chin. Since the neck and lower face age together, addressing both areas simultaneously can create a more seamless and harmonious result. Dr. Lintner notes that treating only one region may leave surrounding areas looking disproportionately aged, which is why a comprehensive approach is often beneficial.In addition to surgical options, non-surgical treatments can further enhance facelift results. Injectable treatments, laser therapies, and medical-grade skin care can improve skin tone, texture, and overall quality. These treatments are often used to maintain surgical results over time or to refine areas that surgery alone may not fully address, such as fine lines or pigmentation concerns.Ultimately, Dr. Lintner emphasizes that facial rejuvenation should be highly individualized. By evaluating each patient’s unique anatomy and goals, a tailored combination of procedures can be developed to achieve natural, balanced outcomes. As interest in comprehensive facial rejuvenation continues to grow, combining a facelift with other treatments offers patients a more complete and long-lasting approach to looking more refreshed without appearing overdone.About Thomas Lintner, MDDr. Thomas Lintner is a board-certified plastic surgeon with advanced training from Emory University School of Medicine, where he also completed rigorous residencies in both general and plastic surgery. His background includes extensive academic contributions, with numerous published articles and presentations in the fields of surgery and aesthetic medicine. Dr. Lintner is passionate about education and frequently shares his expertise with both patients and fellow medical professionals through lectures and speaking engagements. He offers a range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, with a focus on delivering thoughtful, individualized care. He is an active member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Lintner is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Lintner and his practice, please visit tomlintnermd.com, atlantamommymakeover.com, or facebook.com/tomlintnermd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.tomlintnermd.com/news-room/atlanta-surgeon-on-pairing-a-facelift-with-other-surgeries/ ###Advanced Aesthetic Surgery711 Canton Rd NESuite 400Marietta, GA 30060(770) 771-5151Rosemont Media

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