Toledo Medical Assistant School to Open This Spring with Expanded 18-Week Career Training Program

Toledo Medical Assistant School will open this spring, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program in partnership with Synergy Health and Wellness.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new option for healthcare career training is arriving in Northwest Ohio this spring as Toledo Medical Assistant School prepares to open its campus at 4895 Monroe St, Suite 203, Toledo, OH.“Healthcare education works best when students can connect what they’re learning to real patient care,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our Toledo program is designed to give students that connection, along with the time needed to develop strong clinical skills.”The school will offer an in-depth 18-week medical assistant program designed for students who want both flexibility and meaningful clinical experience before entering the workforce. The program combines online coursework with in-person lab instruction and hands-on training conducted inside a real healthcare setting.Students will gain practical, day-to-day experience through a partnership with Synergy Health and Wellness , where they will be introduced to patient care processes, clinical procedures, and the operational flow of a modern medical practice. This immersive environment allows students to move beyond theory and build confidence through repetition and real-world exposure.The 18-week structure allows students to deepen their understanding of both clinical and administrative responsibilities, helping them transition smoothly into entry-level roles in clinics, specialty practices, and outpatient facilities across the Toledo area.Enrollment for the spring session is now open here About Toledo Medical Assistant SchoolToledo Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program blends online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a working medical practice to ensure graduates are workforce-ready.Toledo Medical Assistant School is located at 4895 Monroe St, Suite 203, Toledo, OH.About Synergy Health and WellnessSynergy Health and Wellness provides comprehensive, patient-centered care focused on improving overall health and quality of life. The practice offers a range of wellness and medical services while emphasizing personalized treatment and modern healthcare approaches.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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