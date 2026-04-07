Dayton Medical Assistant School to Introduce 18-Week Training Program in Vandalia This Spring

Dayton Medical Assistant School Radiant Health DPC

Dayton Medical Assistant School will open this spring in Vandalia, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new healthcare career pathway is coming to the Dayton region this spring as Dayton Medical Assistant School prepares to open its Vandalia campus at 270 James Bohanan Dr.“Students entering healthcare benefit from training that reflects what they’ll experience on the job,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our Dayton-area program is designed to give them that exposure while keeping education efficient and accessible.”The program will offer an extended 18-week medical assistant curriculum, designed to give students additional time to build both clinical and administrative skills through hands-on experience. The structure combines flexible online learning with in-person lab work and real-world training inside a functioning medical practice.Students will gain practical experience through a partnership with Radiant Health DPC , a direct primary care provider focused on accessible, patient-centered services. This collaboration allows students to engage in everyday clinical workflows, including patient intake, vital sign measurement, documentation, and support for routine procedures.The Vandalia campus is positioned to serve students throughout the Miami Valley who are seeking a faster route into healthcare without sacrificing real-world preparation. Graduates will be equipped to pursue certification and entry-level roles in clinics, physician offices, and outpatient care settings.Enrollment for the spring cohort is now open here About Dayton Medical Assistant SchoolDayton Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare careers. The 18-week program blends online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a real medical practice, ensuring graduates are workforce-ready.Dayton Medical Assistant School is located at 270 James Bohanan Dr, Vandalia, OH.About Radiant Health DPCRadiant Health DPC is a direct primary care practice focused on delivering personalized, accessible healthcare without traditional insurance barriers. The practice emphasizes strong patient relationships, preventative care, and a modern approach to primary care services.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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